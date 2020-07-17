Increasing Adoption of Modern Techniques for Irrigation in Developing Countries Drives Irrigation Automation Market

Chicago, 2020-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The irrigation automation market isprojected to grow at a CAGR of18.5% from 2020 to 2025.

The global irrigation automation market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 2.8billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to reach a value of USD 6.7billion by 2025. The demand for irrigation automation is increasing due to the shifting trend towards mechanization of agricultural processes and increased instances of water scarcity globally. The cost factor is one of the key factors that hamper its adoption among small land-holding farmers in the Asia-pacific region.

Leading players profiled in this report

The Toro Company (US)

Hunter Industries (US)

Valmont Industries Inc. (US)

Rain Bird (US)

Jain Irrigation Systems (India)

Lindsay Corporation (US)

Netafim (Israel)

Galcon (Israel)

The automatic segment, by the system, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the irrigation automation market during the forecast period

The less availability of labor and continuous change of weather patterns are some of the major factors for the adoption of fully automatic irrigation systems. Farmers rely on fully automatic systems and change the irrigation pattern on the basis of real-time weather. Even for residential watering, owners are adopting fully automatic irrigation systems to control the watering remotely.

By irrigation type, the drip irrigation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the irrigation automation market during the forecast period

Across regions, the most common type of irrigation systems to be used is drip irrigation systems, except in some parts of Asia Pacific like Japan and Chinaswhere high water demanding crops like rice is sown. The life span for drip irrigation systems is almost ten years which makes it a durable system for watering the crops. Also, drip irrigation systems do not account for water wastage in terms of evaporation and field run-off, therefore, it is considered as the most efficient means of irrigation.

By automation type, the time-based automation system is projected to dominate the irrigation automation market during the forecast period

One of the major advantages associated with the adoption of a time-based system is that farmers can reduce the labor cost associated with the irrigation process. Conventional irrigation systems made use of manual labor and a high amount of fuel at unequal intervals of time, which led to crop losses; hence, time-based irrigation automation systems are a convenient option.

Research Coverage

This report segmentstheirrigation automation marketonthe basis ofsystem, irrigation type, automation type, components, end-use,and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the irrigation automationindustry,the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.