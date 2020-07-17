Masking Tape Market Value Chain Analysis | Data Visualization | In-depth Research Report

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Masking Tape Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Masking Tape Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the robust growth in the building & construction industry and increasing number of infrastructural projects. Favorable government initiatives and increasing funding from local government authorities for development of various infrastructural projects such as smart city projects, particularly in the Asia Pacific region are expected to favor market growth of masking tape industry in the upcoming years.

Key Players:



3M Company

Teas SE

Lintec and Nitto Denko

American Biltrite

Adchem

Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of masking tapes during development of bridges, tunnels, water supply, and roofing is expected to stimulate market growth in the upcoming years. Some of the typical applications of the masking tapes include cladding, glazing, and air conditioning. Wide range of application in building and construction is expected to promote industry expansion over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing infrastructural spending and various infrastructure development activities in the BRICS economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are predicted to expand market reach in the near future. Strong economic growth in the emerging economies across Asia Pacific region coupled with rising spending in current fiscal budgets are propelling market growth, in the recent years.

Market Segment:

Key Applications

• Construction

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Electronic & Electrical

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in packaging and construction sector, development large-scale infrastructural projects in the region, and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the masking tape market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing demand for food & beverages industry, rising construction spending, growing demand from healthcare industry and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

