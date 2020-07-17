Automated Food Sorting Machines Market Outlook, Analysis of Top Manufacturer, Supply Chain Analysis 2020 – 2028

17th July 2020 – The global Automated Food Sorting Machines Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years owing to the shifting preferences among consumers towards ready-to-cook meals, increasing demand for convenience food, and rapid digitalization in food & beverages industry. Globally, automated food sorting machine market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of automated food sorting machines.

Automated food sorting machines are used to ensure quality control, testing, and sorting applications in operations and production lines. Automated food sorting machines can differentiate products based on color, size, shape, and density of food products. The factors affecting the growth of the market are varying food preferences, enhancements in living status and rising disposable earnings. Furthermore, implementation of modern techniques in small-scale food and retail sectors, and rising preference towards food safety concerns, are predicted to uplift the demand of commercial food display cabinets in the forecast period.

Increasing importance towards maintaining quality of food products coupled with the stringent regulations on product quality and operating procedures are anticipated to foster the growth of automated food sorting machines market over the forecast period. Automated food sorting machines are purposefully developed considering the product specification. However, complexity associated with design of automated food sorting machines is major challenge for market growth. Rising population demands is forcing manufactures to adopt automated food sorting machines in order to increase production in short period of time.

The automated food sorting machine market is broadly categorized into major segments based on the product type such as belt sorters, freefall sorters, channel sorter, and automated defect removal (ADR) sorters. Belt sorters segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of belt sorters segment is attributed to the increasing product penetration in the global market and easy availability.

Leading players of Automated Food Sorting Machines including:

GREEFA

Key Technology

Sesotec

TOMRA

Aweta

Buhler

Cimbria

Forpak

Meyer

Nikko

Raytec Vision

SCHULE (Subsidiary of KAHL)

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

