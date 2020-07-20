Rat Model Market Worth $588.9 million | Application, Recent Developments & Segmentation

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and personalized medicine fueling the demand for personalized humanized rat models are some of the factors driving the growth of the rat model market. The rat model market is expanding with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries. These rat model are being used in many applications such as toxicology, oncology, diabetes, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, and others (rare disease, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, hematopoiesis, and regenerative medicines).

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, virus/vector mediated gene transfer, liposome-mediated DNA & electroporation of DNA, biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). The CRISPR segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is segmented into toxicology, oncology, immunology & inflammation, diabetes, neurology, and other therapeutic areas (rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, hematopoiesis, and renal disorders). The toxicology segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.

Applications of Rat Model Market;

ONCOLOGY;

Rat models recapitulate various aspects of genesis, progression, and clinical course of human cancers. Hence, they act as ideal study models for cancer researchers engaged in a variety of basic, translational, clinical, and epidemiological investigations.

IMMUNOLOGY AND INFLAMMATION;

Rat models are used in immunology and inflammation studies as they help to assess the physiological relevance of an experimental finding. They also assist in identifying the functions of newly identified surface receptors in host defense as well as the developmental consequences of a disturbed signaling pathway or removing a transcription factor.

Major Market Developments;

In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.

In September, 2016, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Agilux Laboratories (US), a provider of bioanalytical services, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic services, and pharmacology services. This acquisition is expected to compliment Charles River’s non-clinical portfolio and improve the clients’ early-stage research efforts by enabling them to seamlessly transition their drug candidates through the discovery and safety assessment process.

