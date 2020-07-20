Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Industry is Growing at a CAGR of 9.8% | Growing Demand in Europe Region

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market by Type (Synthetic Bone Grafts, Xenografts, Allografts, and Demineralized Allografts), by Application (Sinus Lift, Ridge Augmentation, Socket Preservation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, and Implant Bone Regeneration), by Product (Biooss, Osteograf, Grafton, and Others) – Forecast to 2021“, published by MarketsandMarkets, The global market is expected to reach USD 664.3 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 66 market data Tables with 69 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market”

This report mainly considers four types of dental bone graft substitutes – xenograft, synthetic bone grafts, allograft, and demineralized allograft. Using patient’s own bone (autograft) has traditionally been the most preferred method of bone grafting; however, increasing technological advancements have increased the number of synthetic graft options. The benefits of synthetic grafts include availability, sterility, and reduced morbidity. Also, the synthetic bone grafts have a longer shelf life and there is no risk of any disease. Because of these benefits, synthetic bone graft is the fastest-growing type in the Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market.

North America and Europe to Dominate The Industry:

In this report, the Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market is segmented into four major geographic segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market in 2016. Europe is the region of origin of implant dentistry; therefore, the penetration rate of dental bone graft substitutes is very high in this region. The main factors driving the growth of the European dental market are the increase in aging population, governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and the high reimbursement rate although limited to Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

This research study is aimed at identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market. It provides comprehensive competitive landscape and identifies the key players with respect to market size and market share. The research study also includes a detailed segmentation of the global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market on the basis of type, application, product, and region.

Apart from the market segmentation, this report also makes use of the Porter’s five forces analysis, which provides an in-depth analysis of the market by providing market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market.

Key Players:



Prominent players in this market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Geistlich (Switzerland) DENTSPLY International (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), BioHorizons IPH, Inc. (U.S.), ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc. (U.S.), RTI Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), LifeNet Health (U.S.), and Dentium (Korea).

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (U.S.) is a leading provider of dental products. The company adopted acquisitions, new product launches, and agreements as its key growth strategies. In February 2016, the company merged with DENTSPLY International Inc. This helped the company to expand its business and product offerings in the dental bone graft substitutes market.