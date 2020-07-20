Overall Growth Strategy Mapped in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market is expected to reach $1.53 Billion by 2022 from $1.09 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Factors such as clinical advantages of CRRT over intermittent blood purification techniques, increasing global incidence of acute kidney injury, growing number of ICU patients, rising incidence of sepsis, growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the overall CRRT market.

Partnerships, collaborations, and agreements accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategy mapped during 2014–2017. Some of the players who adopted this strategy include Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Bellco S.r.l. (Italy), and Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan).

The global CRRT market is consolidated in nature. Prominent players in the continuous renal replacement therapy market include Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Bellco S.r.l. (Italy), NxStage Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Infomed SA (Switzerland), and Medica S.p.A. (Italy), and Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan).

In 2016, Baxter International Inc. (U.S.) was the leading player in the CRRT market with its broad range of products and wide geographic reach. The company mainly focused on product development and launches to sustain its leading position in the global CRRT market. The company focused on expanding its CRRT products offering through acquisitions. For instance, Baxter acquired Sweden-based Gambro AB (which offers products for CRRT) in September 2013.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), one of the leading players in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market as of 2016, has a strong R&D team and widespread geographic reach with its presence in 120 countries. The company mainly focuses on agreements and partnerships with other players to enlarge its product offerings in the global CRRT market. For instance, the company established partnerships and agreements with CytoSorbents Corporation (U.S.) and Toray Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan) to market and sell their CRRT products in European countries.

