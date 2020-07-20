Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2023

20th July 2020 – The global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market is estimated to witness a staggering CAGR by the year 2023. “Augmented reality and virtual reality held up as a key technology in business application across the aviation industry. Boeing uses AR headsets to stream real-time information in front of their eyes using voice and video generated commands. Its giant AR technology has allowed the company employees to project rendering of electronic units and examine risk assessment tests more effectively. It is estimated to be a lucrative market attributed to its high growth trajectory and its demand among potential suitors.”

The virtual and augmented reality market is driven by its increasing demand in healthcare and electronics industry. The growing prevalence internet connectivity and information technology have also supported the market expansion. Image latency and fraudulent activities are raising concerns related to user data privacy and protection. This is a vital factor responsible for the market hindrance. Increasing research & development initiatives is projected to serve as a major opportunity, boosting the growth of virtual and augmented reality market. The market is segmented into augmented and virtual reality technologies, based on its technology types.

Leading players of Virtual and Augmented Reality including:

Google

Samsung Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Oculus VR LLC

HTC Corporation

ZeroLigh

EON Reality

Nokia Corporation

Barco

Blippar.com Ltd

Aurasma Ltd. (Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P)

MindMaze SA

Virtalis

Manus Machinae

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Virtual and Augmented Reality for each application, including

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Gaming

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Manufacturing

Energy

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Virtual and Augmented Reality in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

