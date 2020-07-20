Potato Flake Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2020-2023

20th July 2020 – Global Potato Flake Market is expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. Potato is a rich source of vitamin, iron, potassium and dietary fiber and on the other hand, potato flake was derived by dehydrating the potato, so that it can be used in numerous applications. The potato flakes are also used as a replacement for various flour such as corn flour, wheat flour etc. In a country such as India, potato flakes are used for various Indian delicacies like aloo bonda, fillings for samosa, etc. Because of the earthy flavor of potato flakes, they are also used in baked goods such as bread, cakes, muffins etc.

There is a huge consumer demand for ready-to-eat snack foods, which has a stress-free availability and is very popular among old age people as it is very easy to digest and surging prospects in hotels and restaurants are the major dynamics that are driving the progress of the potato flake market in the current scenario. Potato flake-based food products have a rich amount of fiber content that helps in the reduction of body fat. One of the most important factors of potato flakes is its increased shelf life, which ensures to not hamper the quality of the final product, this acts as a propelling factor for the market.

As potato flakes is a rich source of vitamin C, it helps to boost the immunity of the body. Furthermore, it contains flavonoid which lowers the level of bad cholesterol. These factors are also going to drive the potato flakes market to a significant extent in the forecast period. Looking at this mammoth hype, existing, as well as new investors, have started investing tremendously in the R&D activities of this market and this will also encourage the manufacturers to come up with some intense innovations. Thus, the potato flake market will foresee an enormous development in the near future.

Global Potato Flake market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Lutosa

Lamb Weston

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

McCain

Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd

Birkamidon

Linquan Hengda Food Co., Ltd.

Linyi Zhongli Food Co., LTD.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Potato Flake in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

