Dental Digital X-ray Market | Technological advancements for efficient and effective diagnosis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Dental X-rays are key diagnostic tools used to evaluate the amount of the bone present, alveolar crest, cavities calculus, and other masses in dental examinations. They accurately detect abnormalities which are not visible during routine dental examination.

Increasing number of dental disorders drive the market growth

Globally, the occurrence of dental disorders such as dental caries and periodontal disease is on the rise. This can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing life expectancy and growth in the elderly population. Worldwide, around 60% to 90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults have dental caries (source: WHO). In addition to this, increasing incidences of oral cancer have also given rise to an increase in the demand for advanced treatments in dentistry. In 2013, around 7,591 cases of oral cancer were diagnosed in the U.K.; that is, around 21 cases were diagnosed every day (Source: Cancer Research U.K.). Moreover, Cancer Research U.K. estimated that in 2012, more than 300,000 new cases of lip and oral cavity cancer were diagnosed worldwide with incidence rates varying across regions. Apart from dental caries and oral cancer, the growth in the decayed, missing, and filled teeth (DMFT) index is also expected to fuel the demand for endodontic treatments such as root canals and periodontal treatments such as scaling and root planning.

Technological advancements for efficient and effective diagnosis are a major driver for diagnostics applications segment

Diagnostic

Diagnostic applications extensively involve the use of dental CBCT (cone-beam computed tomography), intraoral sensors, PSP (photostimulable phosphor) systems, and panoramic and cephalometric X-rays. These systems help diagnose various dental disorders such as bone loss or infections in the bone, periodontal (gum disease), abscesses or cysts, developmental abnormalities, cancerous and non-cancerous tumors, poor tooth and root positions, and other conditions inside a tooth or below the gum line. Technological developments drive the market for dental diagnostic applications. As new technologies offer efficient and effective treatment, they help diagnose and treat patients in early stages of their dental disease.

Forensic

Dental digital X-ray imaging helps criminal detection and forensic dentistry departments to identify suspects based on their dental evidence. These departments use digital dental images to identify the human remains found on the site of crime; assess the intensity in case of bite injury; and examine the extent of abuse in case of children, women, and elder victims. They are also used for estimating the age of the culprit as well as in the civil cases of misconduct.

Major Market Developments

In February 2016, Sirona Dental Inc. (U.S.) merged with Dentsply International (U.S.) to form Dentsply Sirona Inc. This merger combined Dentsply’s consumables platform with Sirona’s technology and equipment to offer a broad range of products and integrated solutions for dentistry procedures, such as implantology, endodontics, and orthodontics.

In July 2015, SOREDEX entered into a clinical partnership with the University of Belgrade. Through this partnership, SOREDEX focused on providing SCANORA 3Dx to professionals at universities, hospitals, and private practices.

In March 2015, SOREDEX launched CRANEX 3Dx, a high-quality imaging system with panoramic, cephalometric, and cone-beam CT imaging programs. In addition, CRANEX 3Dx is integrated with five FOVs (Fields of View) which enable accurate 3D imaging.

Key Players

The dental digital X-ray imaging market is highly competitive market with presence of several big as well as emerging players. Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Vatech Co.Ltd (Republic of Korea), LED Medical Diagnostic, Inc. (Canada), The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Air Techniques, Inc. (U.S.), and CEFLA s.c. (Italy) are some of the prominent players in the dental digital X-ray imaging market.

