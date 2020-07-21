Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market worth $99.2 billion by 2024

Pune, India , 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machines, Dialyzers, Concentrates, Dialysates, Catheters) Services, Modality (Conventional, CAPD, Nocturnal), End User (Hospital, Independent Dialysis Center, Home Dialysis) – Global Forecasts to 2024″, is projected to reach USD 99.2 billion by 2024 from USD 74.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0%

Growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, shortage of organ donors and risks associated with transplant, technological advancements and new product launches, and rising R&D expenditure for developing new dialysis products.

The hemodialysis services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hemodialysis market, by type, in 2019

The global hemodialysis market is broadly categorized into two segments, namely, hemodialysis products and hemodialysis services market. The hemodialysis products market include machines (center-use & home-use machines) & consumables (dialyzers, access products, bloodlines, dialysates, and other consumables). The hemodialysis services (including in-center & home- hemodialysis services) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis market. The increasing number of dialysis centers coupled with the growing prevalence of ESRD is the major factor driving the growth of the hemodialysis services market.

The automated peritoneal dialysis segment is to register the highest CAGR in the peritoneal dialysis modality market during the forecast period

The peritoneal dialysis market, by modality, includes continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). The APD segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to its several advantages over CAPD, such as daytime freedom for patients, fewer connections and disconnections (and hence a lower probability of peritonitis), and improved quality of life. Being automated, APD is also the preferred dialysis treatment for the elderly and children.

“North America to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.”

Based on region, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019. The higher per capita income as compared to other regions, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing demand for dialysis procedures are propelling the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany). Other players in this market include Ion Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), NIKKISO CO., LTD (Japan), Diaverum Healthcare Partners (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife Group (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (US), among others.

