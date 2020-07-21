Single Use Assemblies Market Worth $1,825 million | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The Single Use Assemblies Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising life science R&D expenditure, faster implementation and low risk of cross-contamination. However, the issues related to reachable and extractives is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The single-use assemblies market is projected to reach USD 1,825 million in 2024 from USD 805 million in 2019, at CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Based on product, the single use assemblies market is segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies and other products. Bag assemblies are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to the factors such as elimination of the time & cost of additional cleaning, system set-up, maintenance, and validation.

Based on the type, the global single-use assemblies market is divided into standard solution and customized solution. The standard solution segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Reduced implementation time, and more flexibility with production planning is expected to drive the demand for standard solution.

Recent Developments in Industry:

In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), invested USD 50 million to expand its assembly capacity and add BPC systems at its UK plant. It also expanded its cleanroom space for BPC chambers and related assembly production processes in the US.

In March 2019, Danaher (Pall Biotech) signed an agreement to integrate Broadley-James’ single-use pH sensors in its single-use technologies for upstream and downstream unit operations.

In May 2017 Merck Millipore launched Mobius My Way Portfolio in customized single-use assemblies segment

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major companies in the global single-use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region which created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the single-use assemblies market in North America.