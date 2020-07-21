Cartilage Regeneration Industry is Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% | Growing Demand in North America Region.

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Increase in obese population and rising incidence of sports injuries are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, high cost of therapy and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are the major factors that are restraining the growth of the cartilage cartilage regeneration market.

Cartilage Regeneration Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

1. Rising Incidence of Sport Injuries

2. Growth in Obese Population

3. Limitations Associated with Current Surgical Techniques Resulting in Rising Inclination Towards Regenerative Medicine

4. Technological Advancements

The global cartilage regeneration market is projected to reach USD 779.8 Million by 2021 from USD 414.6 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 13.5%.

Key Questions Addressed in The Report:

1. Who are the top 10 players operating in the global Cartilage Regeneration market?

2. What are the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Cartilage Regeneration Industry?

3. What are the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players?

4. What will be growth of Cartilage Regeneration in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches was used to calculate the market sizes and growth rates of the global cartilage repair/ cartilage regeneration market and its sub segments. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

Cartilage Regeneration Treatment Modalities:

On the basis of treatment modalities, the market is segmented into cell based approaches and non-cell based approaches. Cell based approaches are further segmented into chondrocyte transplantation, growth factor technology, and stem cells. Non-cell based approaches are segmented into tissue scaffolds and cell-free composites. The cell based approaches segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016. This treatment modality segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cartilage regeneration market.

Applications of Cartilage Regeneration Market:

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage. Among this segment, the hyaline cartilage segment is expected to account for the largest market share. Hyaline cartilage application segment is also expected to be the fastest growing application segment in the cartilage regeneration market. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of cartilage damage in hyaline cartilage.

Regional Growth Analysis of Cartilage Regeneration Industry:

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the cartilage repair market. North America is also expected to account for largest share in the market, by region in 2016. The high growth and largest share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the expansion of the market in this region due to presence of major players in this market and wide availability of cartilage repair products.

Key Players in Cartilage Regeneration Industry:

The major players operating in the cartilage repair/ cartilage regeneration market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Vericel Corporation (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), and Arthrex Inc. (U.S.).