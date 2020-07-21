eClinical Solutions Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

21st July 2020 – The global eClinical Solutions Market size is predicted to value at USD 12.05 million by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to undergo a substantial growth due to the rise in the R&D activities by number of bio-pharma and healthcare organizations, growing use of automated solutions in medical trials, and rise in the customer-base. Various advanced technologies such as electronic data capture via Wi-Fi enabled devices in the field of clinical trials, has led to rapid development in eClinical solutions industry in recent years.

The constant need for tracing and diagnosis of clinical data is influencing the clinics and hospitals to adopt of efficient clinical solutions, thus escalating market growth over forecast period. Additionally, the crucial need for highly efficient clinical process is poised to influence the growth of the industry. Globally, the eClinical solutions industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period, thus providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the eClinical solutions market.

Latest trend associated with outsourcing of medical trials to the contract research organizations (CROs), growing number of these organizations, and environmental & life sciences are helping eClinical solutions industry to acquire immense traction in the upcoming years. Also, numerous research programs across the globe to implement low cost modules are responsible for stirring up the need for eClinical systems. Furthermore, digital revolution in the healthcare sector and ever-changing inclination towards the current data centric trends are expanding the reach of the market.

The constant need to embed clinical IT solutions is growing because of the large sets of data produced between clinical development procedures. eClinical systems provide a common source of data to allow cost optimization by removing undesired data entry and limiting need for online verification technique and data authentication rate. Growing awareness associated with the use of the eClinical solutions is advancing market growth during forecast period.

The key players in the eClinical solutions market are IBM Inc., Oracle Co., Medidata Solutions Incorporations, Bio Clinical Solutions, DATATRAK Incorporations, CRF Health Solutions, ERT Inc., and eClinical Solutions.

The eClinical solutions market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of modern techniques in healthcare sector and presence of prominent industry players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the eClinical solutions industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing need for medical infrastructure and increasing occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders.

