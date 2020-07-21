Healthcare Biometrics Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

21st July 2020 – The global Healthcare Biometrics Market is estimated to stretch to US$ 14.5 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The movement of health organization and hospitals to Electronic Health Records [EHR] and electronic general practitioner instruction entrance is estimated to boost the demand for Healthcare Biometrics above the prediction period. The Healthcare Biometrics Market was being estimated to develop by a CAGR of 24.2% during the prediction period.

By way of additional Healthcare Information Exchanges [HIE] are constructed through the grid to coordinate care, the demand for expertise to battle information exploitation and unofficial admission is likely to upsurge, thus paying to the development of the Healthcare Biometrics market for the duration of the prediction period.

Applications of biometrics are likely to upsurge the safety for nurses, doctors and patients. The stringent new guidelines have enforced as safety measure for the privacy and secrecy of patient data. These guidelines are too likely to motivate the placement of biometrics in healthcare system, thus paying to the development of the market over the prediction period. Developments in the existing machineries and the expansion of versatile verification procedures are likely to simplify commercialization of innovative products. Thus, acceptance of these procedures is likely to intensify in the healthcare area in the nearby years.

The Healthcare Biometrics market on the source of Type of Technology could span Single Factor: {Behavioral Recognition [ Voice, Signature], Vein, Fingerprint, Palm Geometry, Iris and Face.} Multifactor, Multi modal. The subdivision of “multi-factor authentication” is likely to develop at the maximum CAGR owing to the demand for safe verification stages from industrialized nations and extensive recognition of multi-factor authentication between healthcare suppliers.

The market for single-factor authentication is sub-divided into contact biometrics and non-contact biometrics. In 2016, contact biometrics was anticipated to constitute the biggest stake of the single-factor authentication market, during the latest past year. On the other hand, the market for non-contact biometrics is likely to develop by the maximum CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The development in this subdivision is credited to the non-invasive type of non-contact biometrics, such as it permits information to be taken even from a remote and also its identification speed.

Some of the important companies operating in the field of Healthcare Biometrics on the international basis are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Agnitio, Integrated Biometrics, Cross match, Suprema, MorphoTrust, Fujitsu, Nuance Communications, Inc., Genkey Solutions B.V., Hitachi Ltd., BIO-key International, Imprivata, Inc., 3M, and NEC Corporation.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

