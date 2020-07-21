Dog Collar Market Sales Channel Analysis | Import & Export Market Insights | Research Report, 2021

Global Dog Collar Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Dog Collar Market is estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness among owners for betterment of dogs. A dog collar is specially meant for dog/s worn around the neck. Dog collar helps in manual controlling of dogs since it offers ease of use and safety. Collars are also known as the best form of directing and a source of teaching dogs. They are made from various materials, but the most common ones are nylon webbing and leather among others (hemp, metal, polyester, etc.).

Key Players:

  • Ruffwear
  • Scollar
  • LINK AKC
  • PetPace 

Growth Drivers: 

The market is driven by the increasing need to monitor pet outdoor activities and growing pet population across the globe. In addition, the rise in missing reports by pet owners is propelling the demand for dog collar, which encourages the market in the years to come. However, availability of cheap substitutes is a major restraint in the dog collar market.

Manufacturers and service providers in dog collar market are focusing on improving and differentiating the product design that leads to intensified competition in the market. They are also introducing innovative products, which potentially collect health metrics of dogs that could be beneficial to veterinarians as well.

Market Segment: 

Report contents include

  • Analysis of the market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
  • Historical data and forecast
  • Regional analysis including growth estimates
  • Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
  • Profiles including products, sales/revenues, and market position
  • Market structure, market drivers and restraints. 

Key regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Regional Insights: 

Geographically, market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to hold larger share of the market owing to the increasing spending power of consumers.

