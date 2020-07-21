Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market Consumption Value And Growth Rate Statistics | Sales Channel Analysis, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.5% in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Electrophysiology (EP) is a diagnostic test used to measure the electrical activity of the heart and diagnose abnormal heart rhythms or arrhythmia. The EP catheters have tiny sensors that measure how electrical signals move through the heart and allows correcting of abnormal electrical signals in the heart.

Key Players:

APT Medical

Biosense Webster

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

CathRx Ltd

Japan Lifeline

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Electrophysiology Catheter Market are cost-efficient ablation procedures, rising use of enhanced technology like remote catheter monitoring & 3D electro-anatomical mapping, and presence of developed R&D centers. However, market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

Market Segment:

Key Product Types

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing geriatric population, developed healthcare infrastructure, high awareness regarding Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter, and growing occurrence of atrial fibrillation. The United States is a major consumer of Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise developing healthcare infrastructure. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter in this region.

