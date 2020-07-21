Dry Milling Market for Corn worth 88.61 Billion USD by 2022

Chicago, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Dry Milling Market for Corn by End Product (Ethanol, DDGS, Corn Grits, Cornmeal, and Corn Flour), Application (Fuel, Food, and Feed), Source (Yellow Corn and White Corn), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The global dry milling market for corn is estimated to be valued at USD 67.73 Billion in 2017. This market is projected to reach USD 88.61 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market is driven by the demand for a variety of corn dry-milled products from the food industry and also owing to factors such as the use of corn as one of the main ingredients in feed, and the increasing demand for corn ethanol as biofuel.

The ethanol segment, by end product, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022

The ethanol segment dominated the dry milling market for corn in 2016. Ethanol production has drastically displaced corn supply for food and livestock feed applications in the developed countries across the world. Corn millers in the developed markets prefer producing ethanol from corn, as there have been massive production of corn in countries such as the U.S. Ethanol is considered a clean and low-cost octane booster. It provides oil refiners with the lowest-cost solution to upgrade the octane content of gasoline to the minimum levels required for sale. Moreover, in countries such as the U.S., Brazil, China, and other key producers of ethanol, an increasing production of renewable ethanol has been observed and linked to declining imports of petroleum.

The yellow corn segment accounted for largest market share in 2016.

In 2016, the market was dominated by yellow corn. Yellow corn is widely used to manufacture ethanol in the developed markets. Yellow corn contributes the bulk of the total global corn production and international trade. Its abundant production and its nutrient profile complement its usage for ethanol production of corn-dry-milling process. High demand for a clean and renewable corn-based ethanol is estimated to contribute to the market growth for yellow corn.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022

The Asia-Pacific region comprises of countries with an abundance of corn production; hence, the agri industry in this region is well-developed as compared to the other regions of the world. Corn dry-milled products and by-products obtained by the corn dry-milling process are used in manufacturing various food, feed, and biofuel products. The growth of corn dry-milled products in this region is driven by the presence of potential consumers such as China, Japan, India, and other developing nations.

China is the second-largest producer and consumer of corn in the world. Companies in this region are focusing on producing quality products by using improved and environmentally friendly raw materials, combined with innovative technical abilities to satisfy the needs and demands of customers. Several joint ventures, acquisitions, and collaborations are taking place between the global key players, which are expected to change the dynamics of the Asia-Pacific corn market. Also, due to low labor cost and execution of new processing methods, most of the production of corn products is carried out in the Asia-Pacific region.

