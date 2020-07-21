Rice Market Challenges | Business Opportunities & Revenue Drivers | Research Report, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Rice Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Rice Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing consummation of rice and large-scale production in the Asia Pacific region. Rice is considered as one of the major food staples in the East-Asian economies including China.

Key Players:

Riceland foods

V.A.P Foods

KRBL

Sanjeevani Organics

Kahang Organic Rice

Riceselect

Texas Best Organics

Request free sample to get a complete list of companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/rice-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Increasing production in the India coupled with agriculture as a mainstay for the rural population are key catalyst for sustained market growth of rice market over the forecast period. Recent technological advancement in the agriculture sector coupled with development of modern rice production techniques such as rice intensification (SRI), laser land leveling, direct seeded rice (DSR), and precision farming are expected to drive market growth over the next seven years.

Market Segment:

The latest market data for this research include:

Overall rice market size, 2011-2022

Rice market size by product segment, 2011-2022

Growth rates of the overall rice market and different product segments, 2011-2022

Shares of different product segments of the overall rice market, 2011, 2017 and 2022

The product segments discussed in the data reports include:

Broken rice

Husked brown rice

Semi-milled/wholly milled rice

The reports help answering the following questions:

What is the current size of the rice market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How is the rice market divided into different product segments?

How are the overall market and different product segments growing?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

What is the market potential compared to other countries?

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in the agriculture sector, massive demand for rice protein, increase in the health consciousness among younger population, and existence of well-established agriculture infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the rice market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, Bangladesh and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with vast agriculture industry, ever-growing supply & demand and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://industriesstudyreport.wordpress.com/