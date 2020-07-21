The patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 18.68 Billion by 2022 from USD 8.80 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.2%. The patient engagement solutions market is emerging and fragmented in nature with various regional and national players.

McKesson Corporation (US) is one of the key players in the patient engagement solutions market in 2016. The company provides a wide range of patient engagement software, portals, and e-health solutions in the patient engagement solutions market. These products find application in a range of therapeutic areas including chronic diseases, women’s health, and mental health. To maintain its leading position and increase its customer base in the patient engagement solutions market, the company mainly focuses on expanding its market presence by enhancing its product deployment capabilities and product launches & enhancements. For instance, in September 2015, McKesson Specialty Health distributed its secure online patient engagement portal ‘My Care Plus’ to more than 250,000 cancer patients across the US. The company has a strong R&D and manufacturing infrastructure, with key facilities located in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel. Some of its major subsidiaries are US Oncology, Inc. (US), McKesson Specialty Health (US), McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc. (US), Northstar Rx, LLC (US), McKesson Canada Corporation, and McKesson Water Products Company (US).

Cerner Corporation (US) is one of the major players in the patient engagement solutions market in 2016. It is a leading player in all developed geographies including the US, Europe, and Asia. The prime strength of the company is deployment of its innovative products and solutions at several healthcare organizations and networks. For instance, in July 2015, Cerner launched an EHR-agnostic tool aimed to improve the accuracy of fall risk detection by 60%, compared to traditional fall assessment methods. Cerner was ranked 34th on the Forbes list of the world’s most innovative companies in 2015. The company also focuses on other growth strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, in 2016, Cerner partnered with Olathe Health System (US) to integrate its Millennium Revenue Cycle with the electronic health record (EHR). This relationship promoted opportunities to create and research advancements in technology to enhance cutting-edge patient care. In August 2014, Cerner acquired Siemens Health Services (US) to target a larger customer base for EHR-agnostic solutions like population health. The acquisition also boosted the company’s growth opportunities outside the US and increased its capability to invest in R&D.

Some of the other key players in the patient engagement solutions market include Allscripts (US), IBM (US), athenahealth (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), Getwell Network (US), Lincor Solutions (Ireland), Yourcare Universe (US), WelVU (US), Get Real Health (US), and Oneview Healthcare (Ireland).

