Environmental Monitoring Market : Leading Market Players

The global environmental monitoring market is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025 from USD 13.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Rising pollution levels, favorable regulatory scenario, ongoing installation of environmental monitoring stations, development of environment-friendly industries, increasing awareness regarding pollution monitoring, and expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets, are the major factors driving the growth of the global environmental monitoring market.

Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), ThermoFisher Scientific (US), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), and PerkinElmer Corporation (US). The other players are General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), Horiba (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Emerson Electric (US), Spectris (UK), TE Connectivity (US), and 3M Company (US) among others are some major players in the global environmental monitoring market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216846315

An analysis of market developments between 2015 and 2020 has revealed that several growth strategies, such as product launches, product approvals, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements, were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the environmental monitoring market. Product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations were the most widely adopted growth strategies by market players in the last four years.

Agilent Technologies (US) is one of the largest laboratory instruments and reagent manufacturing companies in the world. The company has a robust R&D and manufacturing infrastructure, with its key facilities located in the US, China, Australia, Denmark, India, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UK. The company provides products and services to customers in more than 100 countries. The company focuses on strengthening its market share and expanding its revenue base in the environmental monitoring segment by expanding its product portfolio through product launches & enhancements. In line with this strategy, the company has launched several instruments, including the MassHunter Quantitative Analysis 10.0 software, New MassHunter Classifier software, and MassHunter Lipid Annotator (June 2019) Agilent 8900 Triple Quadrupole ICP-MS system, the Agilent Arsine/Phosphine GC/MS Analyzer, Agilent Water Screener GC/MS Analyzer (June 2016); Agilent 5110 Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectrometer (May 2016); Agilent Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry System (April 2015). The company is also involved in collaborations with key stakeholders to enhance its R&D capabilities and increase public awareness related to its environmental monitoring products across the world’s major markets.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216846315

Danaher Corporation (US) is one of the leading players in healthcare and life sciences research. The company provides environmental monitoring products through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Hach, ChemTreat, Trojan Technologies, and McCrometer. Danaher Corporation focuses on strengthening its position in the global environmental monitoring market mainly by adopting the strategies of product launches and acquisitions. This helped the company to enhance its product portfolio and increase its share in the environmental monitoring market. The company has launched several innovative products in recent years such as the TrojanUVTelos water analyzer and purifier; Pocket Pro and Pocket Pro+ water testers; and DR 900 handheld colorimeter. These products have helped the company to increase its revenue and share in the environmental monitoring market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441