Medical Radiation Shielding Market worth $1,330.0 million by 2021

A number of factors, such as the growing incidences of cancer, increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment of Cancer, increasing number of diagnostic imaging centres and installation bases of radiology equipment, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growing healthcare industry worldwide, and growth in the number of people covered under insurance are expected to drive the growth of medical radiation shielding market.

The high growth potential in emerging markets has opened an array of opportunities for the medical radiation shielding market. However, high cost of MRI scanners is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The overall market for medical radiation shielding is expected to reach $1,330.0 million by 2021 from $989.2 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Medical Radiation Shielding Market Size & Share by Solution (Radiation Therapy, Cyclotron, Multimodality, PET, SPECT, CT, MRI), Products (X-Ray, Shields, Booths, Sheet Lead, Bricks, Curtain), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Center) – Global Forecasts to 2021

The global market of medical radiation shielding includes

Product Solutions End user Region

Product

On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into Shields, Barriers, Booths, X-ray rooms, Sheet Lead, Lead Bricks, Lead Curtains, Lead Lined Doors & Windows, Lead Glass, Lead Lined Drywalls, Lead Lined Plywood, High Density Concrete Blocks, Lead Acrylic, and MRI Shielding Products. MRI Shielding Products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The high share of this segment is attributed to the increasing installation base of MRI scanners worldwide.

Solutions

On the basis of solution, the global market is divided into radiation therapy shielding and diagnostic shielding. In 2016, the diagnostic shielding segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical radiation shielding market, by solution. Factors driving the growth of this market are the technological advancements and increasing adoption rate of medical diagnostic equipment.

Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China and India due to rising awareness about radiation safety, increasing number of hospitals and adoption of radiation therapy.

Market Key Players

The key players in the medical radiation shielding market are ETS-Lindgren (US), Nelco, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Protection Products (U.S.), MarShield, (Canada), Ray-Bar Engineering Corp (U.S.), Amray (Ireland), Gaven Industries, Inc. (U.S.), A&L Shielding (Rome), Global Partners in Shielding, Inc. (U.S.), and Veritas Medical Solutions LLC (U.S.).

