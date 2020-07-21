COVID-19 impact on automotive power electronics market

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Power Electronics Market is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025, from USD 3.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7%. The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for added infotainment, telematics, convenient features and stringent safety mandates for a safer driving experience. The automotive power electronics market has promising growth potential due to several factors, including increasing use of mechatronics devices inside the vehicle, increasing consumer demand for added safety and entertainment features, vehicle electrification, improving vehicle connectivity and vehicle management.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the suspension of vehicle production and supply disruptions, which have brought the automotive industry to a halt. Lower vehicle sales will be a major concern for automotive OEMs for the next few quarters. According to experts, there is a slim chance of vehicle sale recovery in 2020. The automotive power electronics market, however, is expected to witness a significant boost in 2022 owing to the mandates by different countries. Before that, lower vehicle sales and abrupt stoppage in the development of new automotive technologies will result in sluggish growth of the automotive power electronics market in 2021.

major automotive power electronics solution providers such as Bosch and Continental have announced the suspension of production due to the lowered demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and to protect the safety of their employees in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for automotive power electronics solutions is expected to decline in 2020. Manufacturers are likely to adjust production to prevent bottlenecks and plan production according to demand from OEMs and tier 1 manufacturers.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=226516353

Power module/discrete segment of the automotive power electronics market by device type is projected to grow at the highest growth rate. In recent years, power module manufacturers have developed dedicated products to meet automotive requirements, especially with respect to traceability, life cycle management, and high-quality customer service. One such example is the HybridPACK power module family developed by Infineon for electrical power conversion in an electric vehicle. Infineon has developed two such modules. One of them is an indirectly cooled IGBT power module for a power range up to 20-30 kW. Another is for applications from a power range up to 100 kW continuous power. The package design has been optimized for high compactness and low stray inductance, thereby allowing a reduction of power loss, especially at inverter maximum ratings. This has created revenue generating opportunities for Infineon Technologies. Similar innovation and modifications for various versions of such solutions can create new revenue pockets for automotive semiconductor manufacturers.

ADAS & safety segment of the automotive power electronics market by application type is projected to grow at the highest growth rate. The segment comprise of number of trending automotive systems such as ADAS, electric power steering (EPS), anti-lock braking system (ABS). These systems / sub-applications are important from vehicle and passenger safety point of view. In the presence, these active safety features are getting installed in a vehicle at the backdrop of consumer demand and OEMs offerings. But in the future these features are seen as a standard fit in every category of the vehicle. Government mandates will play a crucial role in its fitment in a vehicle in future. Fitment of such features will force semiconductor companies to innovate and develop power electronics solutions suitable for these features. Tier I and Tier II companies need to keep an eye on the mandates that revolves around such applications. Developing countries will try to impose mandates related to such applications in near future.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=226516353

Power electronics is necessary in multiple in-vehicle applications. Wherever, electric power inside the vehicle is required to manage various applications, there will be requirement of power electronics solutions. There are more than one application where there is a requirement of power electronics devices. This creates opportunities for Tier I and II suppliers to develop application specific power electronics solutions. This also varies with the OEMs demand, region, vehicle type, etc.

Key Market Players

The global automotive power electronics market is dominated by major players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Infineon (Germany), ON semiconductor (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Danfoss (Denmark). These companies have secure distribution networks at a global level and offer a wide range of power electronics products for traditional as well as electric vehicle. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, acquisitions, etc.

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst