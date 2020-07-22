IOStreamdigitech Launches Kubernetes-as-a-Service Across Public and Private Clouds

The new product enables a self-service experience for developers and app owners across a fleet of K8s clusters with automated management and upgrades

CHENNAI, India, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — IOStream, the open cloud infrastructure company, announced the availability of its Kubernetes-as-a-Service (KaaS) beta release. The continuously-updated K8s platform enables developers to create and manage Kubernetes clusters on-demand through APIs or UI and eliminates the burden of managing a full stack of K8s components.

“Kubernetes is creating a new way for enterprises to build and run the software as they move to the cloud. However, lifecycle management for a fleet of Kubernetes clusters with full-stack support is an unsolved challenge,” said Ram, SVP Marketing, IOStream. “With IOStream KaaS, enterprises get zero-touch, self-service Kubernetes clusters with a consistent developer experience across public clouds and on-prem infrastructure.”

At the heart of IOStream KaaS is an automated lifecycle management service. It enables continuous, automated updates of the Kubernetes stack and related components, without impacting workloads. Moreover, end users can decide when they’d like to upgrade their self-service clusters. IOStream KaaS deploys clusters in an HA configuration by default and utilizes built-in K8s features for rolling updates; therefore applications running on IOStream KaaS will not experience downtime during an upgrade.

With IOStream KaaS enterprises can now:

Consume K8s as a service on any public clouds and on-prem, in either multi cloud or hybrid configuration

Create a consistent developer experience on any public cloud or on-prem infrastructure, with appropriate enterprise security and governance

Enable application portability from one cloud to another and on-prem

Dramatically reduce the burden and cost of operating a large fleet of K8s clusters

The IOStream KaaS beta release supports:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

IOStream KaaS will be generally available in early 2020. The beta software is available for download here: https://info.IOStreamdigitech.com/live-demo-kaas

About IOStream

IOStream helps enterprises move to the cloud on their terms, delivering a true cloud experience on any infrastructure, powered by Kubernetes. The company uses a unique as-a-service model empowering developers to build, share, and run their applications anywhere – from the public to hybrid cloud and to the edge. Learn more at www.IOStreamdigitech.com.

Contact information:

Ram for IOStream

ram@iostreamdigitech.com