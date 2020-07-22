MBAF Names Clairissa Burns Principal in the Tax and Accounting Department

MIAMI, FL, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Clairissa Burns, CPA, has been named a principal in MBAF’s Tax and Accounting department in the firm’s Miami office. The announcement was made by Tony Argiz, chairman and CEO of MBAF. Burns was previously a director with MBAF, where she has worked for over 13 years.

“Clairissa has been a valued client advisor at MBAF for years and her work will continue to be essential with the sectors she serves being heavily affected by COVID-19,” said Argiz. “The pandemic has brought change to us all, but MBAF remains committed to offering our professionals the opportunities to advance their careers and the tools needed to provide industry-leading service.”

Burns has significant experience providing corporations, partnerships and individuals with tax compliance and consulting services across a wide array of industries. She specializes in corporate taxation matters for entities in the financial, real estate and hospitality sectors. Burns’ accounting and tax planning expertise also includes income tax provisions (ASC 740) as well as consolidated and multistate tax return filings. She is responsible for tax engagement planning, budgeting, review, and quality control within the tax and accounting department as well.

“Having spent over a decade at MBAF, Clairissa is an expert in tax compliance and consulting services, and she is a representation of the exceptional work our department routinely provides clients,” said Miguel Farra, chairman of MBAF’s Tax and Accounting department. “I look forward to her continued success at the firm.”

She earned her Master of Science in Taxation from Florida International University and her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University.

Now in its 50th year of operation, MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 18 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 650 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.

