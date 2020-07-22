Mercury Solutions crosses another milestone of having delivered 3,60,000 training hours to IT professionals in more than 2000 courses in top technologies using ‘learn-from-home’ methods.

New Delhi, India, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Mercury Solutions Limited – the leading technology training provider, in its 20th year since inception, has proudly achieved yet another milestone of imparting over 3,60,000 training hours to IT professionals in more than 2000 highly coveted courses. The organization is proudly recognized for providing top-notch training programs to IT professionals from across the globe in top technologies such as – AWS, Microsoft Azure, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and others in innovative and Interactive Live Online training ‘learn-from-home’ format.

Since its inception, in the year 2000, the company is relentlessly working to upskill professionals from the IT industry in various domains. Being one of the pioneers in the EdTech sphere, the organization is favorite among the fraternity for its technological advances in revolutionizing the conventional methods of imparting training programs to professionals. Ranging from bagging prestigious Learning Partnerships to custom-designed labs for Live Online training programs, Mercury Solutions has everything for every IT professional looking for top IT training and certification programs under one roof.

Most in-demand Online training programs of Mercury Solutions:

Microsoft Azure Online courses: With Mercury Solutions one can learn Microsoft Azure courses such as – AZ 300, AZ 104, AZ 400 and other suites of Azure courses through Live Interactive Online mode. One can choose batch from the Training Calendar that the company release every month and attend to training from the comfort of your home while pursuing your work from home routine during these uncertain COVID times and add a new credential to your profile.

CEH V10: Being one of the most in-demand courses from EC-Council, the organization has an excellent track record of successfully training professionals and assisting them in achieving the CEH certification over the years. The organization has trained professionals from various industries in cybersecurity courses, especially CEH. One can look for Live Interactive CEH Online training on a unique 1:1 methodology as well. The organization provides a high passing percentage in the industry.

PMP – PMP certification is the gold standard of recognition among project management professionals. PMP Live Online course from Mercury Solutions includes the latest and the best practices highlighted in the PMBOK guide – 6thEdition. You get to learn from expert practitioners and pass the PMP exam in the first attempt.

CISSP – CISSP training program from the organization is aligned with (ISC)² CBK 2018, and covers all the training areas of IT security so you can become a strong information security professional.

VMware Vsphere: VMware vSphere: ICM [v6.7] training course offers learners a detailed understanding of the installing, configuring, and managing VMware vSphere® 6.7, which comprises of VMware ESXi™ 6.7 and VMware vCenter Server® 6.7. Mercury Solutions offer extensive hands-on knowledge and lab access to make you ready for administration of the vSphere Infrastructure.

CISA – CISA training from Mercury Solutions targets to make IT professionals efficient with skills, like evaluating, securing, and controlling complex business and IT systems in an enterprise. This CISA online training program highlights government regulations and helps devise policies with stronger internal control measures and disclosures. Mainly, helpful for those looking to make a long-term career in Information Systems Auditing.

CISM – CISM online training program is uniquely developed to impart knowledge to professionals from various sectors in Information Security Management covering the creation of security policies, strategies, and business cases. IT pros understand the standards and frameworks that are required as best practices in meeting compliance. Interactive learning enables them to learn while performing hands-on mock exams for exam preparation.

Advance Excel & VBA – Advance Excel and VBA training course is a program designed to enable professionals to perform a lot more with the software than what we view via the standard spreadsheet. They can make Macros that can be run from things like a button on a spreadsheet, the Excel Ribbon – in fact, lots of places. VBA training helps developers to learn about extra options to them to automate Excel.

With the new era of digital transformation ushering in the world, and EdTech companies are launching new and innovative methods while investing in new technologies and finding the right talent to drive this change, Mercury Solutions has paved the way for IT professionals looking to be a part of this change and keep their skills relevant.

About Mercury Solutions Limited:

Mercury Solutions is the leading IT training organization, offering more than 2000 courses to global IT professionals. They are recognized globally for their unrivaled quality training in innovative training methodologies since its inception in the year 2000, making careers more fulfilling. Over the years, they have developed a pool of certified instructors known for imparting interactive training programs enabling professionals to attain top technology certifications. Their training constitutes a perfect blend of comprehensive and target-oriented curriculum and their hands-on experience.

