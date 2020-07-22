Helical Insight 4.0: A blueprint for pixel perfect reporting

Hyderabad, India, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Helical IT Solution Pvt Ltd is happy to share with the world the launch of version 4.0 of Open Source BI Product Helical Insight, our flagship product.

Helical Insight has caught the fancy of quite many clients across a broad range of sectors and it has been our continuous effort to deliver the best in class in reporting and analytics capabilities and go the extra mile to ensure comprehensive services to our clients. With increasing complexity of data and multiple databases, companies are tested time and again, requiring high-precision reporting to be able to take better business decisions. This is where Helical Insight 4.0 springs to action.

Helical Insight 4.0 is equipped with an all-new module called Canned Reports. Now, creating scalable, pixel-perfect, printer-friendly multi-page document kind of reports such as invoices, balance sheets, purchase orders, performance reports, salary slips, P&L statements etc. is a breeze.

What’s more, with Helical Insight 4.0, you can have dynamic querying at the metadata level with access to filters and session variables, email with new exporting options, humongous data export, faster performance, connection to more datasources and viewer role who can only view dashboards without any other access to the application, Groovy Managed JDBC support, hide filters at adhoc report views and much more.

Here are some features of Helical Insight 4.0. We do however highly recommend you try it out to get your mind blown by the rich functionality of this power-packed product.

Pixel Perfect Reports

High-precision reports are as easy as it can get with Helical Insight 4.0. Create Ledger sheets, P&L, Invoice, Bank statements etc., controlling every component down to the last ‘pixel’ so to say.

Dynamic Query

The metadata view in V4.0 supports generating/modifying queries at run-time based on input parameters, filters as well as to the level of logged-in users’ session variables. This allows to create complex queries as well as there is support of Groovy scripts as well.

New Exporting & Email Scheduling Options

With Helical Insight 4.0, let the machine do the job and schedule the export and emailing of your pixel-perfect canned reports in more formats than before such as PDF, PNG, JPG, ODT, XLSX, PPTX, DOCX, RTF, XML, HTML, CSV, ODS, TXT etc. The product also includes additional options to email reports created via Adhoc reports in XLS and CSV formats.

Additional Datasources and Groovy Managed JDBC

In our new version of the Helical Insight, we have expanded our support to new databases. V4 also supports Clickhouse and Vertica apart from our regular databases such as MySQL, MongoDB, Oracle, SQLServer, Excel, CSV, Presto, PostgreSQL etc. Simply connect and get analysing now! Additionally, if you are using dynamic DB switching, Helical Insight now supports Groovy Managed JDBC, allowing many more concurrent connections and more efficient usage of DB resources.

Special features:

1. User with Viewer role

When used in embedded mode, a new role (ROLE_VIEWER) in Helical Insight 4.0 provisions sharing of reports/dashboards without giving access to any other resources of BI.

2. Hide Filters

Helical Insight 4.0 facilitates the ability to hide the filters (Adhoc reports) while viewing, though it would still be possible to pass values from the URL itself.

To learn more about the product, please visit: http://www.helicalinsight.com/