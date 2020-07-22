Mobile App UI and UX Design Trends to Watch Out in 2020

New Delhi, India, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Do you know that 62% of mobile users uninstall an app that doesn’t work well? Yes, you heard that right. The reason behind this is the poor UI/UX of the mobile application.

According to a recent mobile app stat, 80-90% of app users if having a bad experience, do not give the app a second chance. That means mobile applications must provide a seamless experience to users.

A mobile application with an extraordinary look and feel is the result of an efficient UI and UX design. Nowadays, all popular mobile apps are built, keeping intuitive design in mind.

Therefore, though this article, I will describe the top five most mind-blowing trends in mobile UI/UX design. So, let’s get started!

Mobile App UI and UX Design Trends To Keep an Eye On

Many stunning design trends are coming up and will remain dominant during 2020. Let’s have a close look at them.

Enhanced Personalization



Personalization becomes an essential feature for an effective mobile app UX design. 84% of companies are increasing their focus on UX measurements and metrics.

Personalization of mobile apps will likely gain more momentum in 2020. Well-customized user experience is becoming crucial for developing mobile applications. Today, Machine learning and AI are making this adaptation smooth.

Streaming services such as YouTube, where AI is used to offer song recommendations, is a great example. Apart from this, the fitness and bucket list applications also provide better customizations to users.

Password-less Future logins

Since so many apps are used daily, it’s difficult to remember all passwords. Modern UX design is quickly rolling out passwordless authentication. Therefore, the password-less login will become more popular this year.

Today, there are many applications powered by a biometric identification feature, for example, Fingerprint scanning, pattern detection, facial recognition, and sign-in links.

Companies like Slack, Medium, Twitter, and WhatsApp are already using them, and even Google’s new login screens indicate the future beyond passwords. In 2020, Face ID is expected to dominate all other biometric authentication methods.

Voice Interaction

We are currently experiencing the rise of the voice interaction era, and it is the need of the hour. According to a survey, two out of five people say that voice-activated devices are essential to their lives. Nowadays, each smartphone is already equipped with a digital voice assistant.

For example, Siri, the voice-controlled personal assistance for iPhones, the AI-enabled Google Assistant for Android phones, commands their terms to UX design trends.

Voice-powered applications are continually coming up as they deliver accurate and faster query results, more feasible, and ensure a user-friendly experience. By this year, 50% of search queries will be done with voice instead of text.

Rise of Augmented Reality

Augmented reality represents the current design trends in mobile application development that have been steadily increasing over many years. Today, Virtual measures have become a basic iOS system functionality.

AR allows you to perform additional tasks from the virtual world to reality. For example, IKEA makes use of this technology to create a visualization of apartments. Also, Google Maps uses it for navigating and searching locations.

The development of AR will result in the higher development of 3D models and increasing the use of mobile cameras to apply virtual layers to reality.

Liquid Swipe and Buttonless Design

You can see that the buttons have already almost disappeared from mobile devices giving mobile application designers more room for imagination. Currently, physical buttons are not used in every mobile. By freeing up more screen space, users can get more data.

The primary focus is on the content, while gestures are used instead of digital buttons. The buttonless design has led to the trend of gesture-driven UI design of mobile apps. Tinder Swipe and Instagram Scroll are the perfect examples.

Conclusion

Improving the UI / UX of a mobile app is not a one-time task; it is an ongoing process. Nowadays, people expect a lot from mobile apps, and their expectations are getting very high with each passing day. Just follow the above-mentioned mobile UX design trends, and you can design a great product that is useful for your target audience.

On this note, you can consult a mobile app development company in India to implement the latest design trends. You can leverage their services to create remarkable mobile app designs.