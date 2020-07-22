Bold New Web Series, “Do Better,” Centers Black and Asian Joy

Set in the San Francisco Bay area, the show uses humor to both tackle and make a social commentary on topics such as interracial relationships, income inequality, and healthcare disparities.“Since art is about exploring the human condition, I think we dehumanize those whose stories we see as worthy of only being on the margins,” series creator, Amie Darboe, said. “Even though a light is finally being put on how often Black lives are threatened and taken throughout the world, we need to see more art that shines a light on BIPOC joy. It can’t all be stories of trauma.”

The first season of the web series—which was funded in large part thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign where they raised over $10,000 to bring season one of the series to life—consists of six episodes that are now available on DoBetter.TV/watch.

“As BIPOC, we like seeing ourselves on screen as much as anyone else,” said Darboe. “However, we want to see BIPOC characters as more than just the sidekick or the character who only exists to help move the non-BIPOC protagonists’ storyline forward,” Darboe continues. “We have our own stories and experiences that should get to be told and seen as well.” Do Better tells these stories.

About Do Better

Do Better is a web series that follows six Black and Asian best friends as they navigate life, love, and career in the Bay Area while never missing the opportunity to get overly involved in each other’s lives.

Do Better

Released Date: May 28, 2020

Director: Christine Chen

Executive Producer: Amie Darboe

Screenplay by: Amie Darboe

Cast: Lucy Nguyen, Jeremy Rashad Brown, Sanchita Malik, Fatsuma Abdulkadiri, Shay Yo-Welch, John Elvis, Jonathan Flanders, Adam Chalmers, Cesar Diaz, Kathy Garrett, Jon “Red” McMahan, and JJ Summers

