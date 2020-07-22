Lord VeeJay displays classy charisma on new single “Police Station”

LAGOS, Nigeria, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Lord VeeJay today announced the release of his new highly anticipated single, and this earworm of a tune is titled Police Station; which he describes as “a new vibe off my forthcoming Good Vibes Only EP”. Police Station is inspired by the artist’s recent experience with officers of the infamous SARS department. Describing this intense experience, Lord VeeJay details that; “well they had nothing on me, so I got off without any aggravation, however I walked away with some inspiration; in fact the horns I played at the beginning of the track what I heard in my head when I first saw them barking at me with their guns…” , but how he offers a twist on this otherwise negative experience is want makes this track acute to his love interest who he woos “with the groove”.

“Lord VeeJay absolutely knows how to craft his message into the sounds from his head, he excels at it, and its beautiful,” says Omot, A&R at AdonisQueendom.

This catchy tune features a highlife/woro groove with sultry guitars counter melodying the “golden voice’s” hard hitting lyrics.

Police Station will be available on Lord VeeJay’s official YouTube channel starting July 21, 2020, for viewing. For more information on “Police Station”, visit https://ffm.to/policestation.

About Lord VeeJay: Lord VeeJay is an Afrobeats artist / music producer from Nigeria, with a savvy of a wide range of sounds, blended into a tapestry that communicates with the soul. He recently released the “Naija 2 DOllars” EP.