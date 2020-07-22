Wannatek Introduce Their OEM Camera Module Used for Various Applications

ZHUHAI CITY, CHINA, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Wannatek has been a manufacturer of high-quality OEM camera modules for more than 10 years. As an image input device, the camera is widely used in camera shooting, mobile phone video, security monitoring and other fields. The quality of the camera has a great relationship with the camera module. With the continuous progress of technology, the process of the camera module It is constantly improving. Today, I will take you through the camera module.

At present, there are mainly two types of camera modules according to the type of use, namely USB camera module (USB2.0 3.0) and Coms Camera module (CCM), which can generally be modified to suit the preferences of their customers.

According to the type of lens, it can also be divided into FF (fixed focus) fixed focus camera: currently, the most used camera, mainly used in electronic products of 300,000 and 1.3 million pixels; AF (autofocus) automatic zoom camera: main Used in high-pixel mobile phones, with MF function, for 2 million and 3 million pixel electronic products; ZOOM automatic digital zoom camera: mainly used for higher pixel requirements, pixel quality of more than 3 million.

Camera Module is composed of the following main components:

1. Lens

2. EEPROM or Flash

3. Sensor

4. DSP

5. Crystal

6. In addition to these components, the rest are mostly passive components such as capacitors, resistors or inductors.

According to Wannatek’s staff: “Now camera modules are widely used, so our customers have different functions in the products. We are always committed to providing quality services, which is why we need to keep up with the rapid development of these camera processes. . We will meet their requirements, but at the same time, provide them with suggestions to make their cameras more effective.”

The USB camera module/ Coms Camera module can now be used in the following electronic devices:

Surveillance: Security monitoring, Traffic & Security, Surveillance, etc.

Life: Tablet teaching equipment, Kiosk advertising equipment, drones, Robotics, toys, etc.

Industrial:, Medical Imaging,, automated industrial production equipment

