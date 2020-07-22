Key Trends Shaping the Refrigerated Warehousing Market

The report “Refrigerated Warehousing Market by Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, PLC, Evaporative Cooling), Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery, Dairy, Meat, Seafood, Beverages), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The refrigerated warehousing market is estimated to be valued at 17.98 Billion USD in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 29.17 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for perishable foods, expansion of retail channels, and rise in disposable income in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil.

The refrigerated warehousing market, on the basis of application, is segmented into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, milk & dairy products, meat, seafood, and beverages. The fruits & vegetables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016; this is attributed to the growing health-consciousness among consumers and their rising incomes which have boosted the consumption of a wide variety of frozen and chilled products, particularly fruits & vegetables. In North America and Europe, health concerns are driving the demand for fruits & vegetables, as consumers prefer healthier and more nutritious options in their diet.

The refrigerated warehousing market, based on temperature, is segmented into chilled and frozen. The frozen segment accounted for the larger market share owing to the increase in demand for perishable food products such as meat, fish, and seafood which require frozen temperature for storage. The demand for frozen food is increasing, particularly in the North American region.

The key participants in the refrigerated warehousing are the food & beverages manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, end users, and retail channels/supermarkets. The key players that are profiled in the report include AmeriCold Logistics (US), Lineage Logistics (US), Preferred Freezer Services (US), John Swire (UK), and AGRO Merchants (US), Nichirei Logistics (Japan), Kloosterboer Services (Netherlands), Interstate Cold Storage (US), Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US), Burris Logistics (US), Frialsa Frigoríficos (Mexico), and Henningsen Cold Storage (US).

This report is targeted at the existing players in the industry, which include the following:

Infrastructure providers: Refrigerated warehouse/cold storage owners, refrigeration and cold chain equipment, and refrigeration solution providers

Intermediary providers: Refrigerated storage service providers, refrigerated warehousing players, warehousing agents, and supply chain solution providers

End-user industries: Food processing businesses, seafood companies, and meat processors

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the refrigerated warehousing markets in 2016, owing to rapid urbanization and the expansion of retail channels. The major countries that contribute significantly to the growth of the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, India, and Australia & New Zealand. The increasing demand for frozen food is further expected to boost the refrigerated warehousing market.