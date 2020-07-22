Neue Auctions’ July 25th online auction features art, antiques, signed rock albums, vintage posters, Asian objects, more

Beachwood, OH, USA, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Neue Auctions’ online-only Summer Art & Antiques Auction is coming up quick – this Saturday, July 25th, at 10 am Eastern time. The sale is packed with 300 lots of unique treasures seeking new homes. These include art, antiques, rock ‘n’ roll-signed albums, vintage posters, decorative arts, Asian objects, furniture garden items, works on paper and more.

Internet bidding will be provided by the popular online bidding platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Daily gallery previews are being held through Friday of this week, July 24th, from 9-5 Eastern time.

Anyone’s dining room would be enhanced by lot 92, a gorgeous set of twelve Spode Copeland dinner plates, decorated with floral baskets filled with colorful glazes against a green and white border (est. $400-$600). Each plate is 10 ¼ inches in diameter. Also offered will be examples by Herend, Capodimonte, Paris, Derby, Meisseen, Wedgwood and Minton – top quality names all.

Lot 134 is a particularly attractive example of American Brilliant Cut Glass in the form of a shapely decanter, 11 inches tall (est. $100-$200). There are plenty of crystal glasses to pour into from that decanter, including Waterford wines and sherry glasses. French molded glass figures in the form of cats, dogs, birds and ducks from Lalique, Baccarat and Daum also populate the sale.

There’s a sailor attracting attention in the decorative arts category. He’s lot 182: a hand-painted cast iron door stop in the form of a uniformed sailor, painted in red, white and blue and standing 13 ½ inches tall (est. $75-$150). Also, a Nantucket basket hand-woven in 1995 by Sylvia Terry, oval form and surmounted by a carved whale, signed by the artist, is expected to hit $100-$200.

A beautiful hand-carved and painted figure of an Osprey hawk by artist Wendell Gilley (Maine, 1904-1983), depicting the Osprey in flight landing on a driftwood branch over a flounder on the sand, artist signed, should bring $250-$450; while a full-figured white painted standing dove weathervane with wings uplifted, on a custom fitted base, is expected to go for $400-$700. Also, a charming garden bird whirligig, made of stamped metal, has a pre-sale estimate of $150-$300.

The Pink Floyd album titled Animals, signed in silver ink on the cover by band members Roger Waters, Richard Wright, Nick Mason and David Gilmour, in a plastic sleeve, carries a pre-sale estimate of $500-$1,000; and a vintage black-and-white poster of Jimi Hendrix, stylishly dressed in a cool flowered shirt, pendant necklace and chain and tied belt, 30 inches by 20 inches, unframed, should reach $75-$150. Additional rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia features items from the Beatles, Genesis, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin and other rock legends.

Neue Auctions’ next major sale after this one will be a Modern auction, also online-only, slated for Saturday, August 22nd, at 11 am Eastern time. Bidding will be on the same three platforms.

Headlining the sale is an artwork by Pop Art icon Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997). The offering of this screen print, titled Oval Office, gives it additional meaning in our current trying times. Commissioned as part of the Artists for Freedom of Expression Project, the 36 inch by 45 inch print, signed in pencil by Lichtenstein and dated 1992, has an estimate of $30,000-$50,000.

The Modern auction will feature many other wonderful finds in the fine art category, to include works by artists like Viktor Schreckengost, Julian Stanczak and others. Cataloging is underway. Furnishings will showcase some excellent Mid-Century Modern classics from names such as Charles and Ray Eames, George Nelson, Folke Ohlsson and others. Watch website for details.

Neue Auctions invites everyone to be added to its email list to receive notifications and information regarding all current and future sales. To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Saturday, July 25th Summer Art & Antiques online-only auction at 10 am Eastern time, visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted often.

