The Paz Foundation Women’s Charities Foundationis Creating “Women Empowerment” Programs

Oakland, California, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Paz Foundation is Non-Profit Women’s Charities Foundation established in July 2013 for the purpose of promoting Gender Equality, Protecting Women and Children from Domestic Violence, Abuse, Exploitation or Neglect.

Our Children Education programs include Child Education Scholarships for Charter Schools, Online Education and Donations of iPad and learning programs for children living in rural areas.

Our Women’s Charities Foundation has recently been given NGO consultative status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The Economic and Social Council is a UN is Non-Government Civil Society Organization.

The Economic and Social Council is at the heart of the United Nations system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development – economic, social, and environmental for Women and Children around the world. It is the central platform for fostering debate and innovative thinking, forging consensus on ways forward, and coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed goals.

Our Charity Foundation is responsible for the follow-up to major UN conferences and summits for our Women Empowerment programs and that of participating Women’s Charities worldwide. Our Women Empowerment Committee is continually looking for projects designed to encourage and empower women to participate no matter what social or economic background they came from.

Our Charity Foundation is increasing access to economic resources needed to develop and create programs that create a self-sustaining development, economic empowerment and gender equality by establishing Women’s Charities Centers in various countries including, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Manila, the Philippines, La Paz, Bolivia and of course at our Oakland, California headquarters and Chicago, Illinois, USA Ariston Institute “College of Higher” Learning Project.

WE WELCOME YOUR DONATION FOR OUR WOMEN AND CHILDREN PROTECTION, EDUCATION AND EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMS.