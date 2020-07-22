Cone Beam Imaging Market worth $ 801.2 Million by 2021

Pune, India , 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market by Application (Dental (Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery, Implantology, Orthodontics, Endodontics), Patient Position (Standing/Sitting, Seated, Supine), End User (Hospital, Private Practice) – Global Forecast to 2021″, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The global CBCT/Cone beam imaging market is expected to reach USD 801.2 Million by 2021 from USD 494.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2016-2021)

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the factors such as growing prevelance of dental disorders, increasing demand for the cosmetic dentistry and expanding applications of CBCT. In addition to this, new product launches and approvals, partnerships, agreements and collaborations among market players and are also providing impetus for the growth of this market. Moreover, acceptance of the CBCT systems in breast imaging and untapped emerging economies provide significant growth opportunities in the market. However, high cost of the CBCT systems may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

In this report, the Global CBCT/cone beam imaging market is segmented on the basis of application, patient position, end user and region.

Based on end user, the CBCT/cone beam imaging market is segmented into hospitals, practices and academic and research institutes. The hospital segment is expected to account for the largest share of the CBCT/cone beam imaging market in 2016. However, private practices are expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing patient preference for treatment in private clinics over hospitals, owing to advantages such as freedom of choosing preferred physicians, quick consultation with doctors, minimum or no hospital stays, and personalized treatment, are some major factors that drive market growth.

Based on region, the CBCT/cone beam imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. The dominance of the North American market is due to the rising incidence of dental disorders, increasing expenditure on dental services, high prevalence of ENT disorders, growing number of orthopedic disorders & sports injuries, rising awareness of CBCT systems through conferences and symposia, and presence of a large number of prominent players in this region. On the other hand, Asia is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period. Growing awareness of dental healthcare, growth in geriatric population (especially in Japan), increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, partnerships/collaborations among key players, growing medical tourism for dental services, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing disposable incomes in emerging Asian economies (such as China and India) are some of the key factors fuelling the growth of this market.

The CBCT/cone beam imaging market is highly competitive with the presence of various established as well as emerging players. Some of key players in this market include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation) (Canada), Planmeca Group (Finland), Vatech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Cefla S.C. (Italy), J. Morita MFG. Corp (Japan), Asahi Roentgen IND.CO., LTD. (Japan), PreXion Corporation (Japan), and CurveBeam LLC (U.S.). New product launches, product approvals, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations were the most-preferred growth strategies adopted by key players between 2013 and 2016.

