Slaughtering Equipments are in Demand Due to Increasing Demand for Processed Meat

The report “Slaughtering Equipment Market by Type (Stunning, Killing, Cut-up, Deboning & Skinning, Evisceration), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Bovine, Seafood), Automation (Fully Automated, Semi-automated), Process Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The global slaughtering equipment market is estimated at USD 6.62 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.28 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors such as the growth of fast food and restaurant chains; increase in demand for processed food; lenient trade policies & increase in meat exports; and technological advancements in the slaughtering equipment industry. The mechanization and automation of processes have become a necessity in order to maintain standard cut-up size and identical fillet size, which are a pre-requisite in the fast food and restaurant businesses. Moreover, slaughtering equipment manufacturers and meat processing companies are collaborating for enhanced technological advancements, thereby driving the growth of the slaughtering equipment market.

Browse 73 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Slaughtering Equipment Market – Global Forecast to 2023”

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The killing segment is estimated to dominate the global slaughtering equipment market in 2018. The killing method is followed by the stunning segment. A killing machine is a pre-requisite in every automated poultry, swine, bovine, and fish processing plant, which drives the growth of this segment.

The semi-automated segment, by automation, is estimated to account for the larger share in 2018. Medium- and small-scale manufacturers use semi-automatic slaughtering lines, which consist of equipment such as semi-automatic deboning equipment, killing equipment, and evisceration equipment. It is widely used in slaughterhouses as it has a lower initial investment and requires low maintenance costs, which drive the demand for semi-automated slaughtering equipment among the meat producers.

Download PDF Brochure

The poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. Over the last five years, the demand for poultry has been growing significantly worldwide as poultry meat is universally consumed, and unlike beef and swine, is devoid of any religious constraints, which leads to an increase in demand for poultry slaughtering equipment such as killing, cut-up, deboning & skinning, and evisceration equipment.

The Asia Pacific region witnesses a high consumption of meat in urban areas; the increase in demand for processed meat products drives the growth of the market for slaughtering equipment in the region. The market for slaughtering equipment in the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing globally, as economic growth and rapid urbanization increased the demand for slaughtering equipment among meat producers to meet the increasing demand of meat products in the region.

This report includes a study of various slaughtering equipment, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Marel (Iceland), BADDER Group (Denmark), BAYLE SA (France), Prime Equipment Group (US), and CTB (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441