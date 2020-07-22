Heat Guns Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2020 – 2028

22nd July 2020 – Global Heat Guns Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Heat guns are power devices that are used to emit a stream of hot air, mainly at temperatures between 100 °C and 550 °C (200-1000 °F). It is exclusively used in engineering, physics, chemistry, materials science, and other workshops and laboratories.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are rising demand for painting in commercial and residential sector and high demand for soldering pipes in commercial and residential buildings. However, presence of substitutes may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Heat guns market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Dual temperature heat gun and variable temperature heat gun are the types that are explored in the market. Variable temperature heat gun accounted for the substantial share of heat gun market and is estimated to lead in the years to come. The reason could be its temperature can be varied over a range. Whereas, dual temperature heat guns may be set at two different temperatures, and it cannot vary over a fixed range.

The heat gun market is categorized based on applications like industrial, domestic, commercial, and others. Commercial sector accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to continue with its dominance in the years to come. Also, industrial and domestic sectors are estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Leading players of Heat Guns including:

Bosch

Black & Decker

Weller

Steinel

Hitachi

Makita

Milwaukee

Dewalt

Wagner Spraytech

Jensen

Dongcheng Tools

Devon

Porter-Cable

Trotec

Kress

Rupes

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

