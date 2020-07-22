China Food Safety Testing Market & Regulations worth 791.5 Million USD by 2020

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Impact Analysis: China Food Safety Testing Market & Regulations“, Food safety testing market in China is estimated to reach USD 791.5 Million by 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2015 to 2020

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Positive Structural Changes in Chinese Food Safety Regulations

High Occurrence of Food Contamination Incidents in China

Globalization of Food Trade and China’s Rising Food Exports

Restraints

Lack of Knowledge & Awareness About Food Safety Regulations Among Food Manufacturers

Opportunities

New Food Safety Regulations

Growing Level of Consumer Awareness About Food Safety

Market Challenges

Inefficiencies in Food Supply Chain

Consumer Perception Towards Safety of Food in China

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231742722

Scope of the Report

This report categorizes the food safety testing – China market on the basis of contaminant, food type, and technology.

On the basis of Contaminant, the market is segmented as follows:

Pathogens

Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

Toxins

Others (heavy metals, food allergens, and other chemical residues)

On the basis of Food Type, the market is segmented as follows:

Meat & poultry

Dairy

Processed food

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

On the basis of Technology, the market is segmented as follows:

Traditional

Rapid Convenience-based PCR Immunoassay Other molecular-based tests (HPCL, GC, LC-MS/MS)



High level of importance of meat & poultry to the Chinese food industry

The meat & poultry segment, in terms of trade and domestic demand, is projected to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming years. Meat & poultry products are often exposed to a high level of contamination along with malpractices such as adulteration. Thus, safety testing for this segment is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2015 to 2020.

High occurring incidences of foodborne illnesses, positive structural changes, and globalization of food trade to have an impact on the food safety testing market in China

The growing number and intensity of food contamination cases, scandals, and frauds has caused a significant impact on consumer health. With globalization of food trade and increasing import-export activities between China and the rest of the world, the food safety testing market in China is projected to experience a significant growth in the upcoming years, which would result in positive structural changes in the Chinese food safety regulations.

This report includes a study of food safety testing-regulatory framework and compliance strategies. It includes the competitive landscape of leading companies, which include Silliker Inc. (U.S.), Neogen (U.S.), Intertek group PLC (U.S.), and TÜV Rheinland (Germany), among others.

In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses opportunity analysis, impact & industry analysis which together comprises and discusses the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Chinese food safety testing market; and their respective regulatory policies; government initiatives; and drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=231742722