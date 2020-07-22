Increasing Demand for Phospholipids in the Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industries Drives Lecithin & Phospholipids Market

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Lecithin & Phospholipids Market by Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg), Type (Fluid, De-Oiled, Modified), Application (Feed, Food (Confectionery Products, Convenience Food, Baked Goods) Industrial, Healthcare), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″ The global lecithin market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% during forecast period. The global phospholipids market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.36 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period. The lecithin market is driven by factors such as increased demand from the feed segment, a shift in preference towards convenience foods in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and South American regions. On the other hand, the phospholipids market is driven by the increased demand for natural ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Players:

Cargill (US), ADM (US)

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe (Germany)

DowDuPont (US)

Bunge (US)

Lipoid GmbH (Germany)

Wilmar International (Singapore)

Sonic Biochem Extractions (India)

Avanti Lipids Polar (US)

Based on type, the de-oiled type segment of the lecithin market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the lecithin market has been segmented into de-oiled, fluid, and modified. The de-oiled segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It offers benefits to manufacturers such as ease of handling since it is available in the powdered or granular form. It provides nutritional benefits to consumers and is used in dietary foods, bakery products, confectionery products, and convenience food. These are the key factors that drive the de-oiled segment in the lecithin market.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=259514839

In terms of application, nutrition & supplements segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the phospholipids value market in 2018

The nutrition & supplement segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the phospholipids market in 2018. The demand for phospholipids is growing in the developing economies of Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, along with Africa, and the Middle East. Developing regions are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing consumers of phospholipids for pharmaceuticals and nutrition & supplement applications, due to the continuous increase in the per capita income in these regions and the increase in health awareness among consumers for natural ingredients.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the phospholipids market in 2017

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the phospholipids market in 2017 market. Changes in consumer preference toward natural ingredients have increased the demand for phospholipid products. In Asia Pacific, a rise in the young population (under 30 years of age) and rising awareness about health have prompted consumers to opt for healthier alternatives such as food supplements. Furthermore, increased demand for bakery items such as cakes, pastries, and cookies will also drive the demand for lecithin in the region.