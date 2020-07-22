U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market | Growing Adoption of Companion Animals

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as the growing demand for pet insurance and increasing animal healthcare expenditure, rising demand for animal-derived food products, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels are the primary growth drivers for this market. Growing adoption of companion animals and increasing prevalence of animal diseases requiring surgeries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. However, increasing pet care costs may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

According MarketsandMarkets Research Reports – [105 Pages Report] The U.S. veterinary infusion pumps market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2021, to reach USD 35.4 Million by 2021.

U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market by Type (Large Volume Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps), End User (Private Hospitals, Private Clinics, Teaching Hospitals) – Forecast to 2021

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into large-volume infusion pumps and syringe infusion pumps. In 2015, the large-volume infusion pumps segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the increasing use of these pumps for delivering large volumes of fluids to animals during emergency conditions, providing blood transfusions, and administering total parenteral nutrition at continuous predetermined medium-to-high flow rates.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=160422967

Based on end user, the market is segmented into private hospitals, private clinics, and teaching hospitals. Private hospitals are expected to dominate this market in 2015.

Target Audience:

Veterinary Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors

Veterinary Institutions

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Government Associations

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=160422967

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. veterinary infusion pumps market include DRE Veterinary (U.S.), Jorgensen Laboratories (U.S.), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Q Core Medical Ltd. (Israel), Grady Medical System Inc. (U.S.), Mediaid Inc. (U.S.), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (U.K.), Jørgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), and Kent Scientific Corporation (U.S.).