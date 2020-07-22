Veterinary CT Scanners Market | Use for the Diagnosis of Small Companion Animals

Posted on 2020-07-22 by in Biotech, Healthcare, Technology // 0 Comments

Veterinary ct scanner market

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Veterinary CT scanners offer effective and early diagnosis of various conditions in the animal body such as, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, traumatology, and many other applications in animal healthcare.

[184 Pages Report] The veterinary CT scanners market is expected to reach USD 173.7 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 122.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market by Type (Multi Slice CT Scanner, Portable CT Scanner), Animal (Small Animals, Equine, Livestock), Application (Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedic, Traumatology), End User (Animal Hospital, Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2022

What drives the Market?

  • Increasing small companion animal population
  • Rising demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure
  • Growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies
  • Innovations in veterinary CT scanners

The veterinary CT scanners are used by veterinary hospitals and clinics as well as by university teaching hospitals & academic institutes on small companion animals, equine and livestock, and other animals (zoo and exotic animals).

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39631288

Use of veterinary CT scanners for the diagnosis of small companion animals to drive the veterinary CT scanners market.

The small companion animals segment includes dogs, cats, and other companion animals such as birds and small mammals. The growing population of small companion animals, rising pet ownership, increasing pet healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for pet insurance are the major factors driving the growth of small companion animal segment in veterinary CT scanner market.

Target Audience

  • Veterinary imaging system manufacturers
  • Veterinary imaging system suppliers
  • Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and reference laboratories
  • Veterinary academic and research institutions
  • Government associations
  • Market research and consulting firms
  • Venture capitalists and investors

Veterinary CT scanners are used for the effective and early diagnosis and treatment process of various conditions in the animal body such as, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, traumatology, and many other applications in animal healthcare.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39631288

The veterinary CT scanners market has been segmented by type, into stationary multi slice CT scanners (high-end CT scanners, mid-end CT scanners, and low-end CT scanners), and portable CT scanners

The high cost of CT scanners is expected to restrain their adoption amongst veterinary hospitals and private veterinary clinics. Also, the lack of animal health awareness in emerging markets and shortage of veterinary practitioners in developing countries are considered as major challenges for the greater adoption of CT technology in veterinary clinics/hospitals.

Major Market Developments

  • In 2016, Canon, Inc. (Japan) acquired Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) to enter the veterinary CT scanners market
  • In 2016, Animage, LLC (US) partnered with Sound (US) to sell, and distribute Fidex-CT scanners in the US veterinary market.
  • In 2015, Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) launched SCENARIA SE – with 64 and 128 slice scanning capacity.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!