Veterinary CT Scanners Market | Use for the Diagnosis of Small Companion Animals

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Veterinary CT scanners offer effective and early diagnosis of various conditions in the animal body such as, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, traumatology, and many other applications in animal healthcare.

[184 Pages Report] The veterinary CT scanners market is expected to reach USD 173.7 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 122.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market by Type (Multi Slice CT Scanner, Portable CT Scanner), Animal (Small Animals, Equine, Livestock), Application (Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedic, Traumatology), End User (Animal Hospital, Clinic) – Global Forecast to 2022

What drives the Market?

Increasing small companion animal population

Rising demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure

Growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies

Innovations in veterinary CT scanners

The veterinary CT scanners are used by veterinary hospitals and clinics as well as by university teaching hospitals & academic institutes on small companion animals, equine and livestock, and other animals (zoo and exotic animals).

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39631288

Use of veterinary CT scanners for the diagnosis of small companion animals to drive the veterinary CT scanners market.

The small companion animals segment includes dogs, cats, and other companion animals such as birds and small mammals. The growing population of small companion animals, rising pet ownership, increasing pet healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for pet insurance are the major factors driving the growth of small companion animal segment in veterinary CT scanner market.

Target Audience

Veterinary imaging system manufacturers

Veterinary imaging system suppliers

Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and reference laboratories

Veterinary academic and research institutions

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Veterinary CT scanners are used for the effective and early diagnosis and treatment process of various conditions in the animal body such as, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, traumatology, and many other applications in animal healthcare.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39631288

The veterinary CT scanners market has been segmented by type, into stationary multi slice CT scanners (high-end CT scanners, mid-end CT scanners, and low-end CT scanners), and portable CT scanners

The high cost of CT scanners is expected to restrain their adoption amongst veterinary hospitals and private veterinary clinics. Also, the lack of animal health awareness in emerging markets and shortage of veterinary practitioners in developing countries are considered as major challenges for the greater adoption of CT technology in veterinary clinics/hospitals.

Major Market Developments