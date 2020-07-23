Creately solves the interactivity problem of online meetings with a real-time visual workspace for work from home teams

Melbourne, Australia, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ — The most challenging part of working from home, is to do what you usually achieve in a conference room with a whiteboard at work – brainstorming and planning. Video conferencing and screen sharing is the default tool for most teams now, yet it blocks out any kind of collaboration as it’s just one person broadcasting their view.

The typical dynamics of being able to contribute to what’s on the common whiteboard or document is missed with the default formula of video conference + screen share.

Creately, a global leader in online diagramming and visual collaboration has added new capabilities to address this challenge.

With the capabilities that are being announced today, teams can now work on a shared, infinite canvas with Video Conferencing right inside the product where changes are synchronized to every participant in milliseconds. With over a 1000s of templates for flowcharts, mind maps, org charts, IT and more, Creately helps teams get on the same page much faster, visually.

“We want to give people that missing feeling of sitting next to each other and figuring things out. While being on a conference call, you can still draw, write and update visuals in a common space in real-time, making the connection between teams magnitudes better than simply being on a video call.” said Chandika Jayasundara, Creately’s CEO. “We are extremely thrilled to share this with the thousands of teams that already use Creately and our wider global audience. We are also making these capabilities available in our Free version of the product as well” added Chandika.

Creately’s customers use its powerful diagram and visual tools of Flowcharts, Mind maps, Organization charts, UML and Software design diagrams, IT network designs and more, to solve problems in all areas of business from marketing to research and development.

As widely understood, visuals are easier to understand and collaborate with, yet are minimally used by professionals due to the difficulty in creating them and sharing them. Creately’s core purpose is to convert each of its users to powerful visual communicators. 1000s of templates and an expertly engineered product with a refreshingly simple interface forms the foundation of its solution to this challenging problem.

With the new collaborative capabilities, Creately expects that millions of more users will be able to work in teams, to solve every-day challenges with effective visuals and insights. Marrying video conferencing, real-time previews and an interactive, infinite canvas provides an upgrade from the status quo of modern day meetings and collaboration.

Creately is also seeing significant demand for its product in large enterprises and is launching a new set of enterprise offerings along with this major announcement. The enterprise plans offer more user and data management options with added support and security options.

About Creately

Creately is used by over 4 million global users and thousands of leading businesses worldwide for Diagramming and visual collaboration. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with teams in Sri Lanka and Singapore, Creately was founded in 2008 and is privately held. https://creately.com

Contact:

Name | Title : Amanda Athuraliya : Communications Specialist

Emails : amanda@cinergix.com

Address : 1/20, Collins St, Mentone, Melbourne, Australia

Tel Number: +61423170537