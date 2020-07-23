Harbor Shoppers Celebrated their 21st Business Anniversary

St. Thomas, VI, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ — Harbor Shoppers have recently completed 21 years in the boat dealer business. In these 21 years, Harbor Shoppers have shown an excellent amount of success in their business. This company was created by Chad Blake. The establishment of the company was because he was looking for the best way to buy and sell boats online and marine supplies online. Over the time that they have been operational, they have brought a great revolution regarding the selling and buying a boat online. The founder of the company was inspired by his own experiences trying to source the best marine products. He was able to chart different vessels, but was also always in search of parts and also selling his boat parts. This was even before the company got an online presence. The company was formed through the consulting firm, Nautical Trips, and Consulting. Today, Harbor Shoppers buy and sell boats at fair prices.

The brand is growing very fast. In the year 2020, they are offering license availability. With such incentives in place, more satellite offices will be opened to offer the best service to our clients.

They also, happen to have a wide range of parts and boats like powerboats, fishing boats, houseboats, cruisers, ferries, yachts, center console boats for sale. They have highly trained and knowledgeable staff to help you with any process you want to undertake and provide great customer service.

About Harbor Shoppers

Harbor Shoppers is a marketplace established in 1999 for consumer and commercial boat dealers, marinas, and insurers to buy and sell marine products online. With the aim is to provide a reliable and trusted market for consignment of used and new marine products our buying and selling process is completely transparent. Whether you are looking to buy or sell items as small as a dock box or as large as a mega yacht, at Harbor Shoppers find the best deals and prices by bidding for products.

Website:https://harborshoppers.com/

Address:6300 Estate Frydenhoj, Ste 22, St. Thomas, VI 00802

Phone Number: 1 (800) 484-0367

Email: info@harborshoppers.com