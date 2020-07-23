Artisan bio can be the catalyst as it enters a research collaboration with Cabaletta bio.

New York, U.S, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ — Artisan bio entered into a gene editing research agreement with Cabaletta, which allows it to integrate Artisan’s advanced gene editing and engineering technology into Cabeletta’s next-generation CAAR T products as the company continues to expand and enhance their CABA platform.

Key takeaways and findings on collaboration between Cabaletta and Artisan for generation of next generation CAART cell therapy

How this collaboration will add a value to both the companies?

Artisan has collaborated with Cabaletta to enhance certain next-generation CAAR T cell therapies pipeline at specific targets using its STARS Platform (Genome engineering) technology and gene editing expertise. The development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights of the modified resulting CAAR T cell therapies will remain with Cabaletta.

Gwendolyn Binder, Ph.D., EVP Science and Technology at Cabaletta Bio said

“Similar to the engineering and manufacturing developments taking place for CAR T therapies in oncology, gene editing provides Cabaletta with an important tool to develop next-generation CAAR T products with the potential for enhanced manufacturing and/or clinical outcomes in patients with autoimmune disorders.”

Cabaletta Bio’s CAAR T Cell Therapy

Cabaletta Bio’s CAARs are designed to direct the patient’s T cells to kill only the pathogenic cells, expressing disease-causing autoantibodies on their surface that potentially leads to complete and durable remission of disease while sparing all other B cell populations that provide beneficial immunity from infection.

Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) Platform

The Cabaletta technology platform allows to Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells.

Artisan’s genome engineering platform

The cell engineering and data analysis STAR platform of Artisan bio enables the rapid generation of safer and more efficacious and cost-effective cell therapies.

