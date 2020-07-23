Biomagnetism Training Seminar USA Oct 7th- 11th, 2020

New Jersey, USA, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ — “This is only the beginning of a transformational wave that is moving across the globe and needs to be known. I want to be part of that healing medical movement.” – Dr. Garcia

Unleash your power to heal in our live 5 day training seminar designed to teach how to apply Biomagnetism Therapy to help you improve the quality of life of your clients.

What will you get out of five days of training?

Course Content:

Background of Biomagnetism and basic terms

Preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic system

Concept of pH in the body

Biomagnetic Pairs, pathogens, and organ dysfunction

Basic concepts in microbiology: Bacteria, Virus, Fungus, Parasites, other

Synergies between the different pathogenic microorganisms

Biomagnetic Pairs and disease

Therapeutic action of magnets

Poles and scanning Biomagnetic points

Hands-on clinical practice

Horizontal and vertical pairs

Kinesiological phenomenon of hemi body shortening

Types of Biomagnetic Pairs

Legal precautions

Important practical details and examples, how to hold the patient’s feet, how to avoid errors, etc.

Tumor Factors

Healing Crisis

Precautions after the session

Duration of biomagnetism treatment

Problem of re-infection, reservoirs, and personal pairs: solutions

Golden rules in Biomagnetism

Cancer, HIV, allergies, asthma, arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, endocrine dysfunctions, hernias, Lyme, Autism and other diseases will be addressed.

Who will benefit most from the event in biomagnetism training usa?

This course is specifically designed for medical doctors, therapy specialists like osteopaths, chiropractors, and physical therapists, dentists, nurses, veterinarians, medical students, or anyone who would love to help heal people.

What is Biomagnetism training usa?

Discovered by a medical doctor, Isaac Goiz Duran back in the year 1988, Biomagnetism is a revolutionary field of science that strives to attain bio-energetic balance in the human body. Unlike all other traditional or alternative approach, it aims to bring the human body to its natural state of health, i.e homeostasis.

Advantages of Biomagnetism training usa

Biomagnetism involves the use of high field strength magnets on affected parts of the body, intending to support the regulation of pH. Benefits of Biomagnetism involve the immune system boost, increased blood circulation, regulating inflammation in the body and much more. The study of Biomagnetism believes that by maintaining the right pH in the body we can eradicate any illness developing in the body.

How does Biomagnetic Pair Therapy help our bodies?

Biomagnetism Pair Therapy is a boon to all people suffering from ailments as it helps study, detect, and classify the imbalance in the pH imbalance in the body. Once the imbalance measure has been identified, it becomes easier for the Biomagnetism practitioner to regain pH balance in the body of the person suffering from ailments.

Who can practice Biomagnetism?

Only Certified Biomagnetic Practitioners who are licensed to do so can practice Biomagnetism. These practitioners are only allowed to provide herbal or nutritional therapy, biofeedback, traditional ministerial counselling, bioenergetic that aim to offer therapeutic benefits via supporting normal structure and function.

Which condition can Biomagnetism address?

Allergies , Anemia , Asthma , Sinusitis , Lyme disease , Acne , Psoriasis , Migraines , HIV , Aids , Arrhythmia , Diabetes , Flu , Chronic Fatigue , Herpes , Fibromyalgia , Alzheimer’s , Carpal Tunnel , Chronic Pain , Sciatica , Gastritis , Reflux , Ulcerative colitis , Crohn’s disease , Cancer , Back Pain , Arthritis , Rheumatism , Varicose Veins , Poor Circulation , Digestive Disorders , Pulmonary Disorders , Skin Disorders , Fungus , Parasites , PMS , Menopause and PMS Symptoms , Glandular Dysfunctions , Adrenal Fatigue , Stress , Heartburn , Parkinson’s , High Cholesterol , Impotency , Hepatitis , Sexual disorders , Infertility , Low Libido , Meningitis , Tendonitis , Tennis Elbow , pH Unbalance , Ulcers , Depression , Anxiety , Emotional Issues , Autism , Attention Deficit Disorder , Energetic Imbalances , and many others.

Let us all unite and continue to make this a global phenomenon one relevant Biomagnetic pair at a time. I welcome your feedback and look forward to meeting you at the Biomagnetism training seminar usa. Register now by filling out our online application form; only limited seats available. https://usbiomag.com/registration/

Address: Kean university 1000 Morris Ave. North Avenue Academic Building 606, Union, NJ 07083.

Phone: 201- 288-9600

Juliana Garcia: 732-983-8616

Email: info@usbiomag.com

For further information please visit: https://usbiomag.com/october-seminar/

ABOUT THE ORGANIZER

Dr. Luis F. Garcia A licensed medical practitioner of Columbia, Dr. Luis Garcia is a visionary when it comes to applying his complementary knowledge to offer alternative modalities. In 1997, he graduated from Boston College with a Bachelors of Science and received his medical degree from Universidad de la Sabana in Bogotá, Columbia in the year of 2005. From serving as Medical Director and Chief Science Officer at Salud Futura Clinic in Bogota to have worked with Neural Feedback, Neurolinguistic Programming, Neural Therapy, Ozone Therapy, Chelation Therapy, Traditional Western Medicine, DMSO Therapy, Nutritional Therapies, and Biomagnetism, the list of his achievements goes on and on. Dr. Garcia is a trained professional in the field of Biomagnetism and Bioenergy. He aims to eradicate Lyme disease from the North East region by using his medical expertise supported by his intense research