New Mexico Law Firm Discusses the Need For Uninsured Motorist Insurance

Albuquerque, New Mexico, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ — Parnall and Adams Law, a New Mexico personal injury law firm, has recently released a new educational resource on their website that explains the importance of uninsured motorist insurance and how not having it in the case of an accident with an uninsured driver can affect your property and chance of compensation. The article was designed by the head attorneys at Parnall and Adams to be used by vehicle owners as an informational resource that can help them understand the important details surrounding uninsured motorist insurance and what a lack of proper coverage means for them.

The attorneys at Parnall and Adams offer some very valuable information in the article that may make vehicle owners understand the risks associated with getting in accidents with uninsured drivers. In the article, they explain the different risks associated with a lack of this type of insurance including not getting the compensation for the damage to your vehicle and not ensuring your medical bills will be included. Their legal team has extensive experience dealing with cases related to drivers who have been in accidents with drivers who lacked insurance and wanted to create a new resource that explains what they have encountered over the years and why it is so important for motorists to be properly insured.

While this new resource focuses on uninsured motorist insurance and the associated risks they face, the PI attorneys website provides detailed information regarding their experience, their team, and the areas of law they cover. Parnall and Adams offer creative legal solutions in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death, consumer fraud, tribal law, civil rights, and more. They understand that nobody chooses to be a victim and that everyone deserves honest, comprehensive, and personalized representation to help them get through difficult times.

The expert attorneys at Parnall and Adams believe that each case is unique and each client deserves to be treated as an individual. To provide the best representation, they hope to get to know clients while pointing out that they must trust in their representation. Their free consultations will give clients the opportunity to make decisions based on trust and character. For more information or to schedule your free consultation, contact Parnall and Adams today at 505-886-4446 or visit their website at https://parnalladams.com/. Their offices are located at 5931 Jefferson St. NE, Ste B Albuquerque, NM 87109.

###