Meat Processing Equipment Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

23rd July 2020 – Global Meat Processing Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 16.22 billion by 2025. Meat is the utmost appreciated livestock product and for several people aids as their first-choice source of animal protein. Meat is also consumed as an as processed meat products or constituent of kitchen-style food preparations. Meat processing consists of exclusive chemical and physical treatment methods that can be mechanized. The meat processing equipment market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growth in secured regulations producing the need for classy equipment, and high demand for numerous processed meat products like packaged meat products and ready-to-eat meat products are documented as major factors of meat processing equipment industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, rising cost of logistics and raw material may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Meat processing equipment market is segmented based on equipment’s, meat type, product type, and region.

Massaging equipment, Cutting equipment, Smoking equipment, Blending equipment, Grinding equipment, Tenderizing equipment, Dicing equipment, Filling equipment, and other equipment’s could be explored in meat processing equipment in the forecast period. There are various types of meat like Processed mutton, processed beef, and Processed pork that could be explored in meat processing equipment in the future period. Dried meat, freshly processed meat, cured meat, raw cooked meat, raw-fermented meat, precooked meat, and other product types could be explored in meat processing equipment in the foremost period.

The key players of meat processing equipment market are The Manitowoc Company, Inc., GEA Group AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., JBT Corporation, Marel, and Heat and Control, Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Meat Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue; USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Meat Processing Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Meat Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

