Bearing Market Company Overview | Financial Performance | Strategic Initiatives

Global Bearing Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Bearing Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Bearings, also known as “anti-friction components”, are modules that decrease resistance and drive the mobility of components.

Key Players:

GGB Bearing Technology

Daido Metal Company

Asahi Seiko

Harbin Bearing Group

ThyssenKrupp AG

The Timken Company

Rexnord Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, product development & technological innovations, increase in the use of bearings in heavy machinery, the increase in demand for application-specific bearings, the emergence of sensor bearing units, surge in production of motor vehicles in the developing countries. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including as fluctuating prices of raw materials.

Market Segment:

The latest market data for this research include:

Overall bearing market size, 2011-2022

Bearing market size by product segment, 2011-2022

Growth rates of the overall bearing market and different product segments, 2011-2022

Shares of different product segments of the overall bearing market, 2011, 2017 and 2022

The reports help answering the following questions:

What is the current size of the bearing market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How is the bearing market divided into different product segments?

How are the overall market and different product segments growing?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

What is the market potential compared to other countries?

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rapid industrialization and emerging economies in the region like India and China. In addition, factors such as obtainability of cheap labor & raw material and growing awareness regarding the benefits of bearing isolators. Also, rising demand across different end use industries like oil & gas, manufacturing & processing, chemical processing, etc. positively impact the market growth.

North America is expected to account a significant share in the market owing to increasing demand from end user industries. In this region, US and Canada are key markets for bearing market.

