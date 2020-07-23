ECMO Machine Market Analysis | Industry Report 2021

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report ECMO Machine Market is expected to reach USD 305.3 Million by 2021 from USD 247.2 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Know the Covid Impact on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of ECMO Machine Market due to cascaded impact of Covid on Extended Ecosystem.

A number of key players are competing against each other to expand their existing customer base. Getinge Group (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and LivaNova PLC (U.K.) are the top three players of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market. The other players of the market are XENIOS AG (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), NIPRO Corporation (Japan), OriGen Biomedical, Inc. (U.S.), ALung Technologies, Inc. (Germany), and EUROSETS S.r.l. (Italy).

In the Asia-Pacific countries, various conferences are being organized to create awareness of advancements and the emerging usage of ECMO systems. Conferences establish a platform for the exchange of new advancements occurring in the field of ECMO systems. They also offer players the opportunity to showcase their products and communicate with stakeholders, while helping scientists and researchers to exchange experiences and build research relations.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global ECMO Machine Market, followed by Europe. The favorable reimbursement scenario, rising incidence of lung cancer, and the presence of a large number of ECMO centers in the U.S. is expected to boost the market for ECMO systems in North America.

