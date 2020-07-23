Feed Antioxidants Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Feed Antioxidants Market by Type Synthetic (BHT, BHA, Ethoxyquin, and Propyl Gallate) and Natural (Carotenoids, Tocopherols, Botanical Extracts, and Vitamins), Animal (Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Cattle, and Pets), Form, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated at USD 356 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 474 million by 2025. Factors such as a rise in demand for quality feed, improved technology for feed production, and an increase in the standardization of meat products stimulate the growth of the feed antioxidants market across the globe.

The poultry segment is projected to account for the largest feed antioxidants market share, by animal

In poultry production, one of the major factors for feed is the cost; hence, reducing feed costs per bird is a priority. Poultry production has to be efficient as feed has to be converted into meat and eggs. Feed costs can be reduced by adding feed additives such as enzymes and antioxidants, which increase digestibility and prevent the loss of nutrients, with the result that the poultry gains more nutritional value from the same amount of feed. Companies such as Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Kemin provide feed antioxidants such as carotenoids, tocopherols, synthetic antioxidants and citric acid, BHT, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and tocopheryl acetate for the poultry industry.

The BHT segment is projected to account for the largest synthetic feed antioxidants market share

Synthetic antioxidants are generally produced as pure substances with consistent composition and are applied in well-defined mixtures with pure substances. Higher stability, easy availability, and low cost of production fuel the growth of the synthetic segment in the feed antioxidants market. Also, it protects fat-soluble vitamins and other nutrients against oxidative degradation, along with the loss of active ingredients in feed. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing BHT market. This is attributed to the growth of the feed industry in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feed antioxidants market in 2018. Asia Pacific, being the largest continent with a relatively fast economic development, is witnessing a rising demand for meat. Consequently, to produce quality meat, feed antioxidants are gaining importance and being incorporated to prevent spoilage and increase shelf-life.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the feed antioxidants market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Perstorp (Sweden), Alltech (US), Caldic (Canada), Novus International (US), Chemical Fine Sciences (India), Oxiris Chemical (Spain), VDH ChemTech (India), Zhejiang Medicine (China), BTSA (Spain), Bertol Company (Czech Republic), FoodSafe Technologies (US), Videka Company (US), Lallemand Animal Nutrition (Canada), and Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria (Spain).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report