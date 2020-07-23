Indian Peptide Drugs Market is expected to Register a CAGR of 15.0%

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and osteoporosis and favorable government policies for the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of Indian peptide drugs market.

[85 Slides Report] The Indian peptide drugs market is expected to reach USD 883.0 Million in 2022 from USD 381.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.0%.

Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market by Type (Hormonal (Insulin, Teriparatide, Calcitonin), Antibiotic (Colistin, Cycloserine), Low molecular weight heparin (Enoxaparin Sodium, Heparin Sodium), Application (Diabetes, Cancer) – India Forecast to 2022

What drives the Market?

Rising Incidence of Diseases

Favourable Government Initiatives for the Pharmaceutical Sector

Availability of Alternative Drugs

However, Availability of alternative drugs and the high degree of market consolidation are restraining the growth of the Indian peptide and anticoagulant drugs market. For example, the top players in this market are large & well established and enjoy a high degree of brand loyalty.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=77044734

Target Audience for this Report:

Peptide and anticoagulant drugs manufacturers

Peptide and anticoagulant drugs marketing players

Peptide and anticoagulant drugs distributors

Various research and consulting companies

Research Methodology

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the global Indian peptide and anticoagulant drugs industry and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual markets (mentioned in the market segmentation by type and application) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.

Various secondary sources referred to for this research study include publications from government sources such as the Indian Peptide Society (IPS), World Health Organization (WHO), GLOBOCAN, Canadian Institute for Health Information, and India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Indian Society for Study of Pain (ISSP), The Association of Physicians of India; corporate filings such as annual reports, investor presentations, and financial statements have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the Indian peptides and heparin market.

Primary sources such as experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess prospects of the Indian peptides and heparin market.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=77044734

By type

The Indian peptide drugs market is segmented into hormonal, antifungal, antibiotic, ACE inhibitor and others. Hormonal segment dominated the Indian peptide drugs market in 2016. The growing incidence of diabetes, cancer diseases in India are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the Basis of Application

The Indian peptide drugs market segmented into diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), gynecological application, infectious diseases, osteoporosis, and other applications (acromegaly, multiple sclerosis, and hepatitis). Diabetes segment accounts for the largest segment and is also the fastest growing application segment in the market. The increasing prevalence and incidence of diabetes and rising awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Key players in the Indian peptide drugs market

Key players operating in the Indian peptide drugs market include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Cipla Limited (India), and Biocon Limited (India), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India), Lupin Limited (India), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (India), and Alkem Laboratories Limited (India)

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=77044734